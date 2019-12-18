Marsulex Environmental Technologies to introduce cost effective electrical upgrades for Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corporation (MET) US is a technology leader in Air Quality Control Systems (AQCS), with a focus on particulate (dust) and gaseous emissions from power plants and industrial boilers.

For more than eighty years, MET has provided cost-effective air pollution control systems and services that minimize pollutants which include sulphur dioxide (SO2), particulates, nitrogen oxide (NOx), mercury and acid gas from emissions of electric utilities, petrochemical and general industrial facilities around the world.

In the USA, MET maintains facilities in Lebanon, PA, and Hampton, NJ MET also operates globally, mainly in the Americas and Europe.

KraftPowercon, a manufacturer of ESP Power Supplies, has acquired 100 per cent of the shareholding in MET.

With the growing concerns for ecology and pollution control Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) play a crucial role as a filtration device. ESP's have to achieve a high level of emission compliance standards.

The acquisition will enable MET to introduce cost-efficient electrical upgrades to Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) in India using KraftPowercon's advanced technology 'SmartKraft' and 'MicroPulse' power supplies.

'SmartKraft' and 'MicroPulse' are the most economical technologies available for upgrading ESPs to achieve particulate emission compliance.

MET India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MET USA, will perform ESP upgrades for the India market. MET India, will be part of the Make in India initiative by the Government of India.

"We hope to integrate MET's qualification and experience in the ESP business, together with KraftPowercon's advanced offerings, in order to enable MET to offer solutions for electrical upgrades of ESPs to meet tougher dust emission norms", said Barry Stolzman, President of MET.

"An electrical upgrade eliminates the need to increase the physical size of the ESP, making it the lowest cost, and most space/downtime-efficient means of achieving compliance with particulate emission levels. MET will actively pursue its current markets with its suite of AQCS products to support the industry's demand for lower emissions", he added.

KraftPowercon is an India owned Sweden headquartered global company, manufacturing power supplies and rectifiers for a variety of industrial applications including ESPs, ballast water treatment, production of industrial gases such as Hydrogen, as well as surface treatment and production of semiconductors. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Sweden, China, and India.

