Martha Farrell Foundation launches online training program to spread awareness about Sexual Harassment at Workplace

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Martha Farrell Foundation's online training programme on Understanding Sexual Harassment at the Workplace Act - its prevention and redressal has been specially designed for the working professional.

In a crisp one hour module divided into three modules, the training programme simplifies the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prohibition, Prevention and Redressal) Act, 2013 for employees, employers and internal committee members. It is designed to help the participant identify behaviours that have been described as sexual harassment in the Act.

In India, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, has made the redress and prevention of sexual harassment within workplaces a central concern for all employers.

It deems it the duty of the employer, as well as other responsible persons in workplaces or institutions to prevent or deter the commission of acts of sexual harassment. Non-compliance of the Act will lead to fines being levied and revocation of operating licenses for repeat offenses.

"Today, as large numbers of women are entering the workforce, sexual harassment at the workplace is one of the most talked about issues in the context of institutions and their internal systems and policies. It has been described as conduct that is intimidating, coercive and bullying, and includes unwelcome sexually determined behaviour. And in the workplace, it is considered to be one of the most pervasive and offensive forms of subjugation and discrimination of women", said Nandita Bhatt of Martha Farrell Foundation.

"The online training programme helps companies in preparing their workforce in order to avoid sexual harassment at workforce", Nandita added.

