Maruti Suzuki calls startups for third cohort of MAIL

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday called for applications from startups for its third cohort of Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme which has been initiated to identify and bring them together with innovative and cutting-edge solutions.

The programme aims to collaborate with startups for open innovation in mobility and automobile space. Winners get an opportunity to work with the company for live use case and a possibility of real time implementation of the solutions offered. Applications for the third cohort will be accepted until November 30.

"The ever-evolving automobile industry comes across fresh challenges every day and the industry needs innovative ideas and pragmatic solutions to address these disruptions," said Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

"With the success of previous cohorts, we are confident of co-creating cutting edge solutions which will disrupt the automobile and mobility space," he said in a statement.

The MAIL programme powered by GHV Accelerator caters to early-stage startups with innovative and customer-oriented solutions. Analysing the potential of applicants, necessary support and guidance are provided for their growth as a part of a three-month acceleration period.

The selected startups are mentored by the domain experts at Maruti Suzuki in addition to the guidance provided by experts from the Indian as well as the global startup ecosystem.

Further, the projects get a firm footing in a conducive environment to test feasibility across the vast testbeds of Maruti Suzuki showrooms, workshops, logistics and engineering.

(ANI)

