Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW solar power plant in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Friday it has commissioned a five-megawatt carport-style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram to strengthen its commitment towards a greener future.

With an investment of more than Rs 20 crore, the project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually for the next 25 years. Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010-megawatt hour of power annually.

The company had set up its first solar power plant of one megawatt the Manesar facility in 2014 which was further upgraded to 1.3 megawatts in 2018. With the latest project, Maruti Suzuki's total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 megawatts.

"The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint," said Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

"We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations," he said in a statement.

The five-megawatt solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronising with the captive power plant. (ANI)

