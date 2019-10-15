Maruti Suzuki invests Rs 154 crore towards CSR initiatives in FY19

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said on Tuesday that it invested over Rs 154 crore towards its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives during the financial year 2018-19.

The efforts were focused on community development, road safety, and skill development. These are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) corresponding to good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, and sustainable cities and communities.

"MSIL is focused on creating a visible social impact with its CSR initiatives," said Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

"The projects are selected based on need-assessment and stakeholder consultation. These are closely monitored by the company and third party impact assessment is carried out," he said in a statement.

The company has taken up community development efforts in 26 villages of Haryana and Gujarat, focused on the areas of water and sanitation, education and community infrastructure.

At Sitapur in Gujarat, the company is setting up a 100-bed hospital by April 2021 to provide medical services to over three lakh people residing in the area.

MSIL established the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) at Mehsana in Gujarat in 2017. The company has also established the second JIM at Uncha Majra in Gurugram, Haryana. Besides, it continued to support over 110 government ITIs across the country. In FY 2018-19, more than 8,000 students have graduated from ITIs supported by the company.

In FY 18-19, the company trained about four lakh people at seven Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs) and 16 road safety knowledge centres. MSIL is working alongside the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra for these initiatives. (ANI)

