The efforts were acknowledged through several awards and accolades
The efforts were acknowledged through several awards and accolades

Maruti Suzuki invests Rs 154 crore towards CSR initiatives in FY19

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said on Tuesday that it invested over Rs 154 crore towards its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives during the financial year 2018-19.
The efforts were focused on community development, road safety, and skill development. These are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) corresponding to good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, and sustainable cities and communities.
"MSIL is focused on creating a visible social impact with its CSR initiatives," said Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.
"The projects are selected based on need-assessment and stakeholder consultation. These are closely monitored by the company and third party impact assessment is carried out," he said in a statement.
The company has taken up community development efforts in 26 villages of Haryana and Gujarat, focused on the areas of water and sanitation, education and community infrastructure.
At Sitapur in Gujarat, the company is setting up a 100-bed hospital by April 2021 to provide medical services to over three lakh people residing in the area.
MSIL established the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) at Mehsana in Gujarat in 2017. The company has also established the second JIM at Uncha Majra in Gurugram, Haryana. Besides, it continued to support over 110 government ITIs across the country. In FY 2018-19, more than 8,000 students have graduated from ITIs supported by the company.
In FY 18-19, the company trained about four lakh people at seven Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs) and 16 road safety knowledge centres. MSIL is working alongside the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra for these initiatives. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:35 IST

Animals in need of help after floods in Bihar

New Delhi [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection, along with Veterinary Emergency Response Unit (VERU) Bihar is responding to the floods in Patna city of Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:30 IST

Prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace

New Delhi [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The global #MeToo campaign raised the bar on conversations around sexual harassment at the workplace. But conversations are not enough. Making workplaces safe for women needs effective implementation and understanding of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workpl

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:52 IST

ONGC signs pact with ExxonMobil to share expertise

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US petroleum giant ExxonMobil to undertake joint technical studies and cooperate in frontier areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:21 IST

Meet the female-owned digital brand aiming to disrupt India's...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Life's too short to live in an uninspired space. Founded by Neha Bhandari and Avisha Gopal, the Auri Collective aims to separate itself from other online players who mostly operate under a marketplace business model, by bringing a brand-fi

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:17 IST

RBI imposes Rs 1 crore fine on LVB, Rs 75 lakh on Syndicate Bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:52 IST

Yes Bank sells 6.7 pc stake in Fortis Healthcare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Tuesday it has recovered Rs 645 crore of Religare exposure through sale of a 6.77 per cent block of Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:33 IST

Equity indices in the green, IndianOil jumps over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Equities traded in the green during early hours on Tuesday in line with positive global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:25 IST

Arm enables custom instructions for Embedded CPUs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Last week at Arm® TechCon 2019, Arm CEO Simon Segars announced Arm Custom Instructions, a new feature for the Armv8-M architecture.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:22 IST

NCLAT stays proceedings in Raheja Developers insolvency case,...

New Delhi [India] Oct 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): In a relief to Delhi based Raheja Developers Ltd, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its order in the case of insolvency proceedings and ordered a stay on Publication of Notices, Claims and Constitution of Committee of Credito

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:22 IST

Embassy's Prodigy Fouaad Mirza wins Gold Astride his New Horse Dajara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Fouaad Mirza, Arjuna Award winner and Asian Games Silver medalist from Embassy International Riding School, secured Gold in the CCI3*S, in Strzegom, Poland yesterday astride his new horse 'Dajara'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:17 IST

QAD celebrates 40 Years of success in the ERP Software Industry

New Delhi [India] Oct 14(ANI/NewsVoir): QAD Inc (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced today that it is celebrating 40 years in the manufacturing ERP software industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:14 IST

Winter at Tantora Festival tickets now on Sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Winter at Tantora, the international festival celebrating art, music, culture and history, set amidst the timeless landscape of AlUla, will welcome back Tuscan tenor, Andrea Bocelli, who will make his second appearance at the festival on January 31st

Read More
iocl