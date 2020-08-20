Maruti Suzuki partners with IIM Bangalore to incubate startups

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) to help startups working in technology-based innovations that can be applied in the mobility sector.

The collaboration marks the first-of-its-kind initiative by an automobile manufacturing company to help early-stage startups become large scale businesses, said the country largest passenger car manufacturer.

This will be a three-month (pre-incubation) and six-month (incubation) engagement. Maruti Suzuki launched a mobility and automobile innovation lab in January last year to co-create innovative business solutions in the mobility space.

"The mobility startup incubation programme addresses the needs of early-stage startups which have the potential of becoming large-scale businesses," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki.

"The tie-up with IIMB is aimed to nurture the next generation companies that will define future mobility solution and can make a significant contribution to create jobs," he said in a statement.

The programme will select professionals who have technology in digital, data and AI/ML in the fields of autonomous mobility, shared mobility, mobility solution for rural, connected cars, vehicle diagnostic, vehicle safety, advanced driver-assist system, supply chain management, blockchain, data security, warehousing, finance, advertisement and loyalty programme.

Early-stage startups will get incubation support and a chance for potential partnership with Maruti Suzuki to fast-track the growth of their venture. They will get support for need assessment, access to a domain expert, investor connect, mentoring, guidance to regulations and demo day to catalyse its growth. (ANI)

