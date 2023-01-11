Maruti Suzuki premieres Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023; See pictures

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Building on its commitment towards sustainable mobility, Maruti Suzuki India has showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. This Concept Electric SUV eVX is part of Maruti Suzuki plan towards greater electric mobility in India.

The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' -- Concept eVX -- is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and highseating.



The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range. The company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation.

Concept Electric SUV has a driving range of up to 550 km.



The company has committed Rs 100 billion investment for the production of electric vehicles and batteries in India

"Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority," said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation.



"We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries," the Representative Director and President said, as per a statement.

The automobile major has displayed an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift.

Maruti Suzuki has been operating in India for over four decades now. (ANI)

