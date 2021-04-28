Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit skids 11 pc to Rs 1,166 crore

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported standalone net profit of Rs 1,166 crore for the January to March 31 quarter, down 11 per cent from Rs 1,292 crore year-on-year due to rising commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange fluctuation and lower gains on invested surplus.

But revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,024 crore, up 32 per cent as against Rs 18,199 crore in Q4 FY20 backed by strong double-digit growth.

In the December quarter, the country's largest car maker had profit after tax of Rs 1,941 crore.



The company sold 4.92 lakh vehicles during Q4 FY21, up 27.8 per cent compared to the same period previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4.56 lakh units and exports were at 35,528 units.

Consequently, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled Rs 1,991 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 1,671 crore reported in Q4 FY20.

The operating profit for the quarter was at Rs 1,250 crore, marking a growth of nearly 73 per cent over the same period previous year due to higher sales volume and cost reduction efforts.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per for financial year 2020-21. (ANI)

