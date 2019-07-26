The company sold a total of 402,594 vehicles in Q1
Maruti Suzuki reports 53 pc decline in Q1 profit at Rs 1,376 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:25 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported nearly 53 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore during April to June quarter as compared to Rs 2,015.1 crore in the same period of the previous year.
The decline was attributed to lower sales volume and higher depreciation expenses. The company sold a total of 402,594 vehicles during the quarter, lower by 17.9 per cent in the year-on period.
While sales in the domestic market stood at 374,481 units, lower by 19.3 per cent, the exports were at 28,113 units.
This translated into net sales of Rs 18,735 crore, lower by 14.1 per cent compared to the same period the previous year. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 19,733 crore as against Rs 22,471 crore in the year-ago quarter.
On a standalone basis, Maruti Suzuki's net profit of Rs 1,435 crore was down 27.3 per cent from the year-ago's Rs 1,975.3 crore. Revenue from operation came in at Rs 18,735 crore, down 14.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
The company posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 2,048 crore, down 38.5 per cent from Rs 3,330 crore in Q1 FY19.
The management said a strong product portfolio and commodity prices are positives for the company while interest rates, fuel prices, foreign exchange, and uncertain demand environment could work as headwinds.
