Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 164,056 units in February

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Tuesday its sales declined marginally to 164,056 units in February 2022 from 164,469 units recorded in the same month last year.



"Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 164,056 units in February 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,607 units, sales to other OEM of 2,428 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units," the company said in a statement.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in the domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki said.

Cumulative sales for April-February period of 2021-22 stands at 1,482,258 units as against 1,290,847 units recorded in the corresponding period of last fiscal. (ANI)

