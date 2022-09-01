Maruti Suzuki sales jump 26 per cent to 165,173 units in August

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported total sales of 165,173 units for the month of August 2022, which is 26.37 per cent higher when compared with the sales during the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,537 units, sales to other OEM of 6,155 units and exports of 21,481 units, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki said.



The sale of passenger vehicles rose by 30 per cent to 134,166 units in August 2022 as compared to 103,187 units sold in August 2021.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 22,162 units in August 2022 as compared to 20,461 units in the same month last year. Sales of compact cars, which include Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, surged by 57 per cent year-on-year to 71,557 units in August 2022.

Sales of utility vehicles that include Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, jumped to 26,932 units in August 2022 as compared to 24,337 units recorded in the corresponding month of the last year.

Cumulative total sales for April-August 2022 period rose to 809,020 units as compared to 646,775 units recorded in the corresponding period of the last year.

The share price of Maruti Suzuki closed 0.70 per cent lower at Rs 9027.95 on the BSE. (ANI)

