Maruti Suzuki selects next five new startups under MAIL programme

New Delhi [India], Sep 29 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki has shortlisted five new startups as part of its third cohort of the Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme to promote innovation in the mobility space.

They are Clean Slate, Peer Robotics, Vicara, Hyper Reality and URJA.

The country's largest passenger car manufacturer is now engaged with 14 startups under the MAIL programme in the last 18 months.



Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said the auto industry is extremely dynamic and faces new challenges frequently.

"The lookout for new technological aids to assist the industry and continue working efficiently is an ever-evolving task. We are excited to partner with the shortlisted startups and be a part of their growth story," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The selected startups will now engage with Maruti Suzuki for paid projects and also will be entitled for other benefits associated with the programme.

The MAIL initiative aims to create an environment to nurture, foster and guide the early-stage startups.

The domain experts at Maruti Suzuki also mentor and guide the startups to create the right product fit by conducting several discussions. (ANI)

