Maruti Suzuki starts production, export of Jimny from India

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki has started export of Suzuki's compact off-roader Jimny from India with the first shipment of 184 units leaving from Mundra port to Latin American countries like Colombia and Peru.

The three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India, the company said on Wednesday.

Known as the 'authentic off-roader,' the all-terrain vehicle has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide. The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular choice globally.



Jimny was conferred the prestigious World Urban Car Award in the 2019 World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki's global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.

"Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India.

"Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at Suzuki Motor Corporation's Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports." (ANI)

