Maruti's dry car wash initiative helped save over 650 million litres of water in 2018-19

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India said on Thursday it saved over 656 million litres of water in 2018-19 across its workshops, which is 203 per cent higher against 216 million litres of water in 2016-17.

Nearly 6.9 million vehicles were washed using dry wash system at Maruti Suzuki workshops during April 2018 to March 2019.

"All our service initiatives like dry wash and paperless service experience are designed to enhance customer comfort and convenience without compromising on environment," said company's Executive Director for Service Partho Banerjee.

"Dry wash at our dealer workshops help us do our bit to give back to the society. We request over 18 million customers who visit our workshops every year to opt for dry wash and help conserve water for our coming generations."

The focus has been in major cities where water scarcity is prevalent. The top six cities -- Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Nagpur and Chennai -- helped to save maximum water to the tune of 160 million litres in 2018-19.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Maruti Suzuki is offering free pollution check and complimentary dry wash for its customers. The offer is valid till June 10. The company has over 3,600 workshops across more than 1,750 towns and cities.

(ANI)

