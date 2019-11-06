Marvie Ann Beck
Marvie Ann Beck celebrates 25 years as India's leading makeup artist

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:30 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Makeup and Hair artist Marvie Ann Beck celebrated 25 years of being an industry expert by curating a glam night showcase with her rendition of 'Beauty Within' at 'The Olive Canvas with Ranjit Rodricks' in Mumbai.
Marvie has worked with the biggest Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Oscar-winning Hollywood actors Cate Blanchett and Hilary Swank.
The highlight of the evening was an impressive fashion show with 11 muses, from various walks of life, shashaying down the ramp showcasing their version of beauty. The people who walked the ramp were Avani Shah, Sweta Mohanty, Srishti Kumar, Lascelles, Anisha Pahuja, Gentleman Gaga, Mesmer Augustin, Lavinia Hansraj, Savio John Pereira, Hemangi Mahableshwari and Adriane Bredemeyer (Anna). Also present at the event was actress Ritu Shivpuri.
For the first time in India, Marvie is introducing a concept called 'Beauty Within' where being beautiful is an inside out process from skincare, makeup, hair styling, self-grooming, diet, yoga, mind management, emotional intelligence along with developing self-esteem and communication skills.
"I have been a part of this industry for 25 years now, not just as a makeup artist but also as an educator. I believe one must be a good human first and then everything else. I want to encourage people to live an extraordinary life by enhancing their skill sets and networking with the right type of people. What better way than celebrating this big day with my close friends from the fraternity who represent beauty in their own individual way. It was so much fun and overwhelming to have these powerful men and women from various walks of life come to support me and glam up the evening with their presence and aura," said Marvie.
Apart from being a well-renowned makeup artist, Marvie has been a colour consultant and product developer for Hindustan Unilever for 8 years and grooming consultant for Jet Airways and has trained over 100 Batches. She also runs one of the best makeup academies in India and has trained over 1000 students in the last 5 years. These students have done over 9000 faces with Marvie's experience.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:03 IST

