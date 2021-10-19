Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar inaugurates 50th Al Adil Super Store in Dubai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Al Adil chain of superstores, under the leadership of Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar, CMD Al Adil Group, has achieved the golden jubilee milestone.

The 50th Al Adil Superstore was recently inaugurated in Dubai by Dr Dhananjay himself. Vandana Datar, Hrishikesh Datar and Rohit Datar, the other directors of the company were present on this occasion. The new spacious store is located at Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.

Commenting on his group's stupendous journey so far, Dr Datar shared some of his heartfelt memories. He said, "In the year 1984, my father Mahadevrao had established a small grocery shop in a rented space in Dubai. He summoned me for assistance and I joined him. We were primarily catering to the daily needs of the Indian community in Dubai and providing them groceries, spices and food items of their choice. Since we were novices in the business, the shop incurred heavy losses in the very first year. I was so depressed that I suggested to my father to wind up the business and return to India. But my parents were tough and determined. My mother sold her entire jewellery and raised fresh capital. She sent the money to us with a brief message- do not step back once you start the journey. Even my father ignited my mind by advising- there are ups and downs in business and success requires patience and perseverance. I listened to them and continued the journey with honesty, hard work, determination and good customer service. The sapling my father planted has grown into a huge tree now. A small shop has been transformed into a chain of super stores. I wish my parents were here to witness this golden moment."



He further said, "The inauguration of our 50th store took place in the Golden Jubilee Year of United Arab Emirates (UAE). This year has been declared as the 'Year of the Fiftieth.' So this is a pleasant coincidence for us. I am grateful towards UAE and her ever supporting rulers. Their encouraging trade and business policies have remained a motivational force behind our business expansion. Also, our journey could not have been completed without the blessings of God and support from my parents, family, employees, associates and customers. I thank you all."

Al Adil Trading, under the leadership of Dr. Dhananjay Datar, has performed a key role in bringing more than 9000 Indian products to UAE. The group also produces more than 700 products within categories like readymade flours, spices, pickles, jams, Namkeen and instants, under its own brand 'Peacock'.

For the last 36 years, Dr Datar and his group has been providing the Indian community of Gulf region with authentic, hygienic and secure Indian foodstuffs. Today the group encompasses a chain of 50 spacious superstores spread across the Gulf Countries, 2 spice factories and 2 flour mills equipped with modern technology, and an import-export company. His group's Indian arm, Masala King Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. is successfully operating from Mumbai. Al Adil Group has established special trade routes in USA, Canada, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy, Eretria, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

