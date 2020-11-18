Masina Heart Institute introduces India's first portable ICU for heart patients amidst COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] , November 18 (ANI/PNN): Masina Heart Institute, a venture of century old Masina Hospital known for its commitment to provide truly affordable healthcare, launched India's first pre-fabricated transportable ICU by Philips.

This is the first time in India that a transportable ICU, which is often used in disaster management, has been installed amidst the pandemic to treat critical lung and heart patients with the prevention of vulnerability of cross-infection.

The set-up was inaugurated by Yamini Jadhav, MLA - Byculla and Sonam Manoj Jamsutkar - Corporator. To be used as an Advanced Cardiac Care Unit (ACCU), it is aimed towards treating patients suffering from cardiac ailments in a COVID safe environment.

The Masina Heart Institute launched its special Advanced Cardiac Care Unit in Mumbai today. This ACCU is installed in an open space in order to provide independent cubicles with fresh air cycles, an HVAC system and a self-disinfecting washroom facility to prevent the risk of infections to the heart patients.

This ACCU is designed to provide safety against COVID and cross contamination in patients, while offering all the required facilities for an ICU. Headed by Dr Zainulabedin Hamdulay, patients will be under the treatment of consultants, intensivists, rmo's and nursing staff.



"COVID has created a very critical condition, where the non-COVID heart patients are rather unwilling to visit a hospital for their treatment due to the fear of infection. A slight delay in their treatment can result in unfortunate results, and considering the same, we decided to procure a specialised ICU unit from Philips to ensure the safe treatment of heart patients. This unit will enable us to provide intensive care to patients without being in direct contact with the main hospital and prevent infections," said Dr Zainulabedin Hamdulay, Cardiothoracic Surgeon & Chairman - Masina Heart Institute on the launch.

"Under this ACCU, we have 9 self-sufficient and independent anti-bacterial, independent HVAC system (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) approved by ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) cubicles with critical care and monitoring support. The unit is equipped with independent high-end medical gas air compressors, vacuum pumps and oxygen manifold, ventilators, defibrillators, nursing station and utility area. For COVID positive lung or heart failure patients, all the necessary acute ECMO services will be provided under this unit, even a COVID positive patient with an acute heart attack can be given emergency treatment in this unit without affecting other patients.", he further added.

"It is quite a novel approach by Dr. Zainulabedin Hamdulay and the Masina Heart Institute to introduce the Advanced Cardiac Care Unit by Philips to treat the critical patients without exposing them to the hazard of cross infection. This certainly will aid the patients in the city and with its replication across the states, will add to the overall healthcare system of India," said Yamini Jadhav, MLA - Byculla, on the inauguration.

Masina Heart Institute is taking essential steps to provide safe and complete intensive care to the patients during the pandemic, as they are more vulnerable to catching the infection. This state of the art unit is installed for the first time in the country, it is conceptualized and designed by Philips.

The Advanced Cardiac Care Unit at the Institute will prove as a lifesaver for patients dealing with severe cardiac ailments amidst the pandemic.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

