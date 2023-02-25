MASS announces the launch of the Inaugural "KING MASS CLASSIC" Bodybuilding Championship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Road Safety is one of the paramount initiatives supported by the event. As responsible fitness icons, trainers and professional bodybuilders, they are spreading the message of Road Safety via this event.

"MASS" is one of the biggest names in the arena of "Bodybuilding Competition" in India which has already gained massive fan following its last edition of Parel Shree 2022. Manish Adwilkar - Founder & Owner of "MASS", Kapil Jhaveri & Deepak Chauhan - Co-owners of MASS, are back with a new elevated title, "KING MASS CLASSIC".

Bodybuilding as a sport has been gradually developing in India, and MASS provides a professional platform for all budding and professional bodybuilders to restart their sports careers. MASS concentrated its base in Mumbai, inviting all the Mumbaikars in its initial days.

The pioneer of MASS - Manish Advilkar, a fitness trainer and consultant, is one of the fitness icons for India's youth and professional bodybuilders. Manish Advilkar has been awarded the gold medal Mumbai Shree for 9 years, along with being awarded Maharashtra Shree in the year 2005. The Founder and Owner, Manish Advilkar, envisage creating a larger platform for bodybuilding careers for the aspirants to display their best and expand their careers professionally without much hassle.

Kapil Jhaveri, a valiant entrepreneur, fervent motivational speaker, and a great philanthropist as well as Co-Owner of MASS, has been a firm visionary in providing the perfect foundation to inspire ardent professionals. Deepak Chauhan, also the Co-Owner of MASS, is an enriching personality who has provided a place for the people and motivated them to pursue their dream in widened format yet in a more extensive form, thereby achieving various titles of MASS.

This platform is expanding its approach to a broader scale by inviting participants from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane to carve their name on the title of KING MASS CLASSIC 2023.

The competition is divided into 2 categories-

1. Professional Bodybuilding- Below 60 kg, below 65 kg, below 70 kg, below 75 kg, below 80 kg & above 80 kg

2. Physique- Below 164 cm & above 164 cm

The competition format of bodybuilding has top 5 awards & the 1st winner of each category will compete for the title of "KING MASS CLASSIC 2023". The competition format of Men's Physique also has 5 awards & the 1st winner of each category will compete for the title of "MASS Physique 2023".



With every step of advancement in widening our platform, owners of the property have found women have been an indelible part of any field. Therefore, they have introduced another competition which provides a bigger and better platform for women. They have announced a Body Building Competition for Women- Open category. Additionally, they announce their upcoming Powerlifting Competition for both Men and Women Category in the following weight categories.

1. 45kg to 60kg

2. 60kg to 75kg

3. 75kg to 90kg

4. 90kg and above

The competition format includes the top 4 awards in each category. The winner in each category will have to compete for the title of "Strong Man- KING MASS CLASSIC 2023" and "Strong Woman- KING MASS CLASSIC 2023" for Men and Women Categories, respectively.

"Bodybuilding aims to display in artistic fashion pronounced muscle MASS, symmetry, and definition for overall aesthetic effect. Primitively in India, bodybuilding was not considered a professional sport. However, it has evolved and progressed gradually in India. The fan following and love for the sport has seen a huge rise in recent years where bodybuilding has now been accepted as a professional career of many," says Manish Advilkar

"MASS CLASSIC is on a mission to uplift the sport to the next level. The support and love from the people and enthusiasts in the industry have made it possible. With each year, more & more people are gaining interest in bodybuilding. There has been a gradual shift towards fitness & we wish to take it to the next level," says Kapil Jhaveri & Deepak Chauhan- Co-Owners of "MASS

The competition shall be broadcasted on 1Sport. The entire competition is in association with "Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat" and "Road Safety World Series (RSWS)."

Dapp - Title Sponsor, Scream - Powered By, QnT - Co-powered By, Biotop Professionals - Hair Care Partner, Spartan Poker - Gaming Partner, Ustara - Associate Sponsor, Svitch - Associate Sponsor, Spartan Nutrition - Associate Sponsor, Avatar- Associate Sponsor, Tan- Associate Sponsor, Muscle Gear - Associate Sponsor, Steadfast - Associate Sponsor, Urban One - Realty Partner.

