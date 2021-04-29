MassMutual to increase India hirings despite Covid-19 pandemic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 28 (ANI): US life insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance (MassMutual) on Wednesday announced continued growth of global capability centre (GCC) here which plans to increase its employee base and physical space despite the pandemic challenges.

The Fortune 500 company has chalked out plans to increase its hiring targets based on its continued digital focus and availability of qualified talent in India.

"We are currently a workforce of 450 associates and leadership areas across a number of organisational functions," said Ravi Tangirala, Head of the GCC in India.



"With an aim to further expand hiring for multiple roles across the technology landscape, we are targeting to reach more than 1,000 employees by the end of this year. We are seeking roles in full stack development and support, DevOps, quality assurance, security and cloud engineering, data science and several other areas."

MassMutual said its GCC team in India has been conducting interviews and hiring virtually since the onset of the pandemic. The company's hiring process reflects a 360-degree inclusive approach, underpinning the growing diversity in the regional workforce.

The company currently employs more than 6,000 people in the United States and has been consistently ranked as one of the world's most ethical companies by the Ethisphere Institute, world's most admired companies by Fortune, and America's best employers for diversity by Forbes.

Founded in 1851, it offers a wide range of protection, accumulation and wealth management besides retirement products and services. (ANI)

