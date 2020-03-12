mastertrust slashes its trading fees to zero, on the mobileapp, for millennial

New Delhi [India] March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): mastertrust, one of India's leading diversified financial services conglomerate has launched lucrative 'Zero Brokerage' plan for traders to provide them with better investing experience on the platform. Free trading and the advanced features available on the platform will make trading more functional and easier to execute.

Traders can also leverage the power of Automated Trading to obtain market data and execute complex trades easily. mastertrust has a robust and technologically advanced platform that enables smooth order execution and swift extraction of reports to aid efficient financial planning.

The Zero Brokerage plan by mastertrust is a market-ready infrastructure to help its clients access the platform without any hassle.

"More than 65 per cent of the Indian population is below the age of 35 and we have to take all possible measures to attract them to start investing in the markets which has so much potential. For which we have to focus on making the brokerage businesses less intimidating as possible and clutter-free. To complement this we also insist on making the in-depth research and training videos available for the customers to be able to learn about the markets and make informed decisions. In the essence, the investment culture needs to be nurtured and developed not just by offering Zero Brokerage but also to help investors with an excellent investing experience", said Jashan Arora, Director, Master Capital Services Ltd, about the introduction of free trading.

There are no hidden terms & conditions with regards to the zero brokerage plan as such. The zero brokerage/Free trading through mastermobile is valid on all trades done through the specified platform for a period of three months from the date of account opening. The offer is valid only for the accounts opened from March 1st; 2020 to March 31st; 2020.

"In today's fast age, technology has made it easier for consumers to find absolutely anything instantly. It will be our endeavour to continue building the platform relevant to the consumers with their evolving demands. Since we are a customer-centric organization, this would help us offer relevant recommendations, tips and information to our customers", added Jashan.

On mastertrust, traders may invest in equities, mutual funds, derivatives, currencies, commodities, bonds, and IPOs. Such processes take as long as seven days.

