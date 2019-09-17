Maryvonne Tubb - Vice President, Marketing, Mavenir
Maryvonne Tubb - Vice President, Marketing, Mavenir

Mavenir awarded for best vRAN technology at 5G Asia

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:23 IST

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and redefining mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), was awarded 'Best RAN Technology' winner for its innovative virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution for a second year in a row.
Mavenir's vRAN technology with open interfaces on open radio hardware provides the flexibility to support various 4G/5G deployment configurations without risk to existing 4G business.
Contrary to existing traditional Network Equipment Providers, Mavenir's virtualized open RAN technology breaks the vendor lock-in situation as OpenRAN completely changes the dynamics and economics of today's market where costs stay high if a carrier is locked into legacy hardware.
Mavenir's approach is radically different from traditional proprietary approaches. With a comprehensive portfolio of fully virtualized VNFs, cloud-native virtualization of the baseband processing is extended to the edge of the network.
vRAN brings increased business agility with network elasticity, flexibility, and dynamic RAN optimization. The baseband processing centralization enables dynamic RAN adaptation through hierarchical mobility, SON, CoMP, centralized scheduling, policy enforcement, and interference control.
In addition, Mavenir's vBBU is designed to support multiple fronthaul splits simultaneously - making the vRAN solution an ideal choice for a vendor-agnostic and future-proof strategy for CSPs.
"Carriers are evaluating vendors that can help them securely transition into the 5G era, and as the industry's only complete Network Software Provider, Mavenir is in the best position to help with this transformation to a virtualized network. Operators who adopt cloud architecture now for vRAN will benefit the most from lower TCO," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir.
"CxOs from large and small operators are beginning to realize the efficiencies and profitability that a virtualized network brings to their organizations," he added.
Mavenir's expertise in NFV and automation lowers the operator's time to bring product to market, delivering critical cost savings. As the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider, Mavenir offers a 4G and 5G portfolio with vRAN, vEPC/5G Core, vIMS, RCS Business Messaging, Security and other critical solutions.
The TechXLR8 5G Asia Awards were announced on September 11 in Singapore.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

