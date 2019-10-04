Grand opening of Mavenir’s new 5G & IoT Centre of Innovation in Stockholm by Pardeep Kohli, President, Chief Executive Officer, Mavenir
Mavenir opens New Center of Innovation in Stockholm

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:10 IST

Stockholm/New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider and a leader in accelerating software network transformation for communications service providers (CSPs), has opened another Center of Innovation, now in Stockholm.
The Center will focus on Mavenir's innovative and open virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) development, both S/W and H/W, as well as innovation on next generation platforms for 5G and IoT for Service Providers, Industry and Enterprises.
The ambition is to leverage the innovation center to evolve and scale Mavenir's disruptive approach for next generation networks (5G and 4G) with fully virtualized RAN that will be led by Mikael Rylander, SVP/GM RAN Business.
Mavenir unveiled plans to create, deploy and scale solutions for Digital Enterprises, IoT and Private Networks, by investing in the creation of an ecosystem of partners and customers, and tapping into Swedens vibrant pool of high-tech competence in an initiative led by Aniruddho Basu, SVP/GM of Emerging Business.
"We establish these centers of excellence in areas where there is a true hub of innovation. We are pleased to have a strong presence in Stockholm, where we can attract top talent and leverage the technical knowledge in key areas, a Twin-city to Dallas, Texas," said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir's President and CEO.
In addition, today Mavenir announces a formal enterprise technology partnership with the Deep Tech hub THINGS and a partnership with the Swedish IoT alliance (SMSE).
"We are excited that Mavenir is coming on board the THINGS platform, as well as becoming a partner of SMSE. THINGS and SMSE sit at the intersection of creative and innovative start ups, established and technology-focused enterprises and industries, and a select handful of technology providers. The trifecta will drive innovation in technology as well as business models, and foster a true collaborative ecosystem for 5G and IoT, for digital transformation," said Magnus Melander, Founder of THINGS and SMSE.
Today, Mavenir formally inaugurated its Stockholm office as Center of Innovation highlighting two themes. First, to drive innovation in the OpenRAN space for virtualized radio access networks (vRAN) for 4G and 5G, and second, to drive the Twin-City concept of innovation between Stockholm and Dallas (location of Mavenir HQ) for tapping into the creativity of technology startups, academia, and digital enterprises and industries.
Both Dallas and Stockholm have a history of disruption, innovation and creativity in mobile networks. Stockholm has, in the last few years, developed a thriving ecosystem of start ups, developers, investors, enterprises and industries that are forging new ground in digital transformation both in technology and business.
The new Center of Innovation in Stockholm builds on Mavenir's growing global presence with its network of dedicated Centers of Excellence. It joins the 5G Center of Excellence as well as the AI/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Center of Excellence both in EMEA, and the NFV/SDN Cloud Centers in US, India, and Shanghai.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl