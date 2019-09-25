Max Fashion unveiled its latest Festive Collection'19 in Pune

Max Fashion unveiled its Festive Collection in Pune
ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:39 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Fashion, country's largest fashion brand, unveiled its latest Festive Collection'19 in Pune recently.
With the theme 'Diwali Khushiyon Wali', the collection was unveiled at a grand event at Max Store, Phoenix Market City, Viman Nagar, Pune. Gracing the event with his presence was RJ Kedar Joshi of Radio City who is popularly known as 'City Ka Hero'. Joining him at the launch was Sachin Sonawane - DGM Operations, Max Fashion.
This festival season, Max Fashion has launched two extraordinary collections - 'Mythical Bloom' and 'Banaras Tales'. This collection is designed keeping the festival trends in mind and expected to be appreciated amongst all age group. 'Mythical Bloom' illustrates the mythical allure of the floral. This collection is crafted in an earthy palette, recreating the magic of whimsical elegance and eastern opulence, ensembles personifies cosmopolitan spirit of modern Indian culture.
'Benaras Tales' is a vivid and timeless festive collection that re-imagines the vintage textile from the Ghats of Banaras, with a perfect twist. The delicate pastel hues with gold detailing add an ethnic ensemble to brighten up the festive season. A curation that promises love at first sight, Vintage inspirations is translated in this surreal, eclectic collection called 'Banaras Tales - City of lights'. Interesting festive styles, radiating freshness vintage appeal complements unique personalities to celebrate the 'NEW ME' this Diwali.
At the collection launch event, Max also announced the winner of 'Max Fashionable Family' contest. This contest was run in association with Radio City where families from 20 housing societies across Pune, got a chance to showcase their fashionable side. One family from each society was picked up as the finalist via various rounds. Family of Suresh Paranjape from Basileo Society was declared winner after the final selection rounds.
"We at Max Fashion aim to distinctly position ourselves as a fashion destination for the entire family. As a brand, we are constantly working on building a strong bond with our consumers apart from offering them affordable fashion choices. So this festival season, let's spread joy, get fashionable keeping the traditional vibes on and celebrate Khushiyon Wali Diwali with our families," said Devesh Kumar, AVP - West, Max Fashion.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

