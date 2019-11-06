Max Financial Services Limited
Max Financial Services Limited

Max Financial Services H1FY20 consolidated revenue grows 10 per cent to Rs 8,635 Cr; Max Life reports strong growth in sales, value of new business and margin

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Financial Services Limited (MFS) today announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019.
MFS, the holding company of Max Life Insurance (Max Life), India's largest non bank-owned life insurer, reported consolidated revenues of Rs 8,635 Cr for H1FY20, growing 10 per cent over the previous year. MFS PAT for the period was at Rs 119 Cr, down 25 per cent over the previous year due to shift in product mix towards Non-Participating (Non-PAR) products and investments in proprietary channels.
MFS' sole operating subsidiary Max Life continued its strong performance in H1FY20, reporting revenues of Rs 8,216 Cr, growing 15 per cent. The Value of New Business (VNB) written during H1FY20 is Rs 364 Cr, growing 25 per cent over the previous year, as a result of shift in the product mix towards Non-PAR business while the New Business Margin was 24.6 per cent. The business also reported its Embedded Value (EV) based on market consistent methodology (MCEV) at Rs 9,745 Cr, with an Operating Return on EV (annualised) at 18.3 per cent.
Individual adjusted sales stood at Rs 1,717 Cr, growing 22 per cent over the past year, driven by growth in proprietary and bancassurance channels.
Max Life's focus on proprietary channel continued to show stellar results. The channel's sales grew 18 per cent to Rs 577 Cr in H1FY20 and grew 22 per cent to Rs 349 Cr in Q2FY20.
Max Life's Assets under Management at Sep'19 end were Rs 65,425 Cr, 17 per cent higher than the previous year, led by growth of 19 per cent in controlled fund and 12 per cent in UL fund. Shareholders' profit before tax was at Rs 170 Cr, 39 per cent lower than last year due to increase in Non-PAR business and investments in future growth Industry-wise, the Life Insurance industry grew by 11 per cent in H1FY20 while the private life insurance sector grew by 16 per cent.
"Max Life has delivered on most of its financial parameters in H1FY20. Max Life outperformed the private industry growth by over 6 per cent in the first half of the financial year. Going forward, our focus will be on strengthening the protection business, enhancing current products, successful execution of the agency excellence program with New York Life consultants as well as consistent business development efforts," said Mohit Talwar, Vice Chairman, Max Group & Managing Director, Max Financial Services.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:57 IST

Venu Srinivasan Conferred with Deming 'Distinguished Service...

Tokyo [Japan] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming 'Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination and Promotion Overseas', at a ceremony held in Tokyo, today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:55 IST

Craig David, Il Divo and Jamiroquai will play at winter at Tantora

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Critically acclaimed and multi-award winning singer songwriter, Craig David will perform at the upcoming season of Winter at Tantora, supporting legendary singer Lionel Richie on February 28th.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:53 IST

Bahrain readies for USD320 billion Middle East AI Boom with WEF...

Manama [Bahrain] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): The World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network has hosted a workshop in Manama to discuss the future of public Artificial Intelligence (AI) procurement, in partnership with the Bahrain Economic Development board and Bahrain's Infor

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:53 IST

Amara Raja Group bags the coveted 'Organisations with Great...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Amara Raja Group featured in the list of 'Organisations with Great Managers' at a gala event held in Mumbai, titled 'Great Manager Awards Program 2019', a joint initiative by People Business and Economic Times.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

CILT India Expo 2019 promotes the 'Strengths of the Indian...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): India has witnessed significant economic development over the last few years that have impacted many associated segments, including the logistics sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Alkali industry welcomes India's decision against joining RCEP

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Alkali Industry represented by Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI) has welcomed Indian Government's decision not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement as that would have undermined Indian industry's interests sever

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:52 IST

Cipla clocks revenue growth of 10 pc in Q2, EBITDA up by 21 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Wednesday reported 25 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 471 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:16 IST

BSE reports 14 pc q-o-q hike in Q2 net profit at Rs 39 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Wednesday posted 14 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 39.22 crore from Rs 34.36 crore in the previous quarter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:45 IST

IODA's First Indian and Asian General Vice President Elected

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Vinaya Shetty, from Mumbai India, is the first Indian to be elected to the position of General Vice President (GVP), International Organisation Development Association (IODA) since its inception in 1986.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Huawei wins award for best camera phone and best value Smartphone 2019

London [UK] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) received two prestigious awards at the annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards (MCCA) 2019, held at London's Cafe de Paris.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:41 IST

TVS Motor Chairman Srinivasan conferred with Deming award

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 6 (ANI): Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming Distinguished Service Award For Dissemination and Promotion Overseas at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:11 IST

Sensex gains 222 points, Cipla and ICICI Bank top gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased early losses and made a dramatic recovery in the afternoon trade on Wednesday due to heavy buying in metal, banking and realty stocks.

Read More
iocl