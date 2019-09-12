Max Towers - Premium Commercial Property
Max Group's Real Estate Business Debut wins award for environment friendliness

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:01 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Max Ventures and Industries Limited's real estate arm Max Estates Limited (MEL) has won two Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards this year.
Its latest flagship project - Max Towers, a Grade A+ office building located right on the edge of South Delhi that opened its doors in April 2019, has bagged the 'Most Environment-Friendly Commercial Space' title while its luxury residential villa community, 222 Rajpur on Rajpur Road, Dehradun has won the 'Villa Project of the Year' award.
Established in 2016, Max Estates aims to bring the Max Group's values of Excellence, Credibility and Sevabhav to the Indian real estate sector. Its marquee project Max Towers represents the Group's foray into commercial real estate. Max Towers represents a number of innovations, including a unique facade, which enables natural light in the building while reducing heat load; a 130-seater auditorium, an indoor all-weather swimming pool and gym, among others.
Built in a brisk 24 months, Max Towers is centered around the core theme of 'WorkWell' - a philosophy that blends thoughtful design and superior hospitality to create an environment which integrates work and life and in turn fosters a more productive, healthier and happier community.
Additionally, Max Estates' first project 222 Rajpur comprises of 22 luxury residential units built to ensure privacy, large green spaces and an advanced infrastructure. With these projects, Max Estates has established its credibility and expertise as a new entrant in India's real estate space, especially at a time when the sector is grappling with unfinished construction projects and hence a 'trust deficit' that is at its peak.
"It is an honour to be recognized by Realty+ for developments such as Max Towers and 222 Rajpur. Through these projects, we are not only attempting to metamorphose the real estate sector in India but also ensure that it is being done with a conscience towards the environment. As a result, all our projects are built for sustainability and biophilia. We hope that such awards will set precedence for the future of India's real estate sector," said Sahil Vachani, MD and CEO of Max Ventures and Industries Ltd.
Realty+ is one of India's leading magazines devoted to the real estate sector. The Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards have recognized the best of the best within the ranks of Indian Real Estate for a decade now. They are awarded across six major cities in India - Mumbai, Gujarat, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
The jury for the awards in the north zone included Gulam Zia, Executive Director, Knight Frank, Neeraj Bansal, Partner and Head Corridors, KPMG, Vipul Roongta, MD and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors, Chitranjan Kaushik, COO, Ecofirst Services Limited, AR Milind Pai, Chief Architect, Milind Pai Architects, Munish Upadhyay, Partner, SNG and Partners, Nimish Gupta, MD - South Asia, RICS and AR. Sharad Mahajan, Architect Planner. All the winners were felicitated at the Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards, 2019 - North award ceremony in Gurugram on 11th September 2019.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

