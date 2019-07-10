Max Life Insurance continues to be the only life insurance company ranked amongst India's Top 100 Great Places to Work

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Company Ltd, one of India's leading life insurance companies, is the only life insurance company to be recognised amongst India's "Top 100 Great Places to Work For" by Great Place to Work Institute ("GPTW") in its 2019 study.

With over 400 companies participating this year, with 69 from BFSI Sector, Max Life is the only life insurance company rated amongst India's Top 100 Companies to Work For. The company has also been recognized as one of the top 20 'Best Workplaces in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector)'. This recognition is the true reflection of the Company's commitment to building a workplace based on key differentiators of superior human capital and value-driven culture.

The overall rank of Max Life has improved eight points from 43rd in 2018 to the 35th position this year. The accomplishment is a testimony to Max Life's values-driven culture and strong practices around employee engagement and talent development that have formed the bedrock of sustained business success.

"We are indeed delighted at having been recognised by 'Great Places to Work', the third time in a row amongst the top 50 great workplaces. The same serves to validate our continued efforts at Max Life Insurance to build an ecosystem that weighs meritocracy over hierarchy, adds value to the professional aspirations of the larger workforce and steers the people agenda right at the centre of it all. Going forward, we only wish to nurture the work environment that is diverse, transparent and ensures equal opportunity for growth of all employees helping us scale greater measures of success", said Shailesh Singh, Director and Chief People Officer, Max Life.

The GPTW recognition holds a lot of credibility with its holistic and credible dual-lens methodology. Great Place to Work Institute has been accessing workplace cultures across hundreds of organizations in India for more than a decade. The first lens looks at workplaces from the employees' perspective and assigns a two-thirds weight to the voice of employees. The remaining one-third is assigned based on the strength of people practices implemented across the organization.

In the 2019 assessment, Max Life's people practices on employee care, hiring, listening and inspiring culture stood out. At Max Life, employees are encouraged to be proud of what they do, share their ideas, collaborate with others and realise their full potential and also help other people realise theirs. Max Life strives to create an environment where people are cared for, feel respected and their voices heard. Emphasis is laid on bottom-up and purpose backward communication, which acts as an internal lever of growth.

Max Life nurtures a culture of meritocracy through the setting of aspirational goals and objective assessments done in a transparent and fair manner. A robust performance management system enables high-performance culture by providing clarity and alignment on the organization and individual employee goals. Above all, the organization believes in collaborating - in the power of one - as every employee partners in the Company's progress by providing their views, thoughts and inputs. The entire organization is aligned to work collectively towards the strategic direction that is set out through consultation and discussions with its employees.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

