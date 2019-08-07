Max Life Insurance launches 'Speed Dial - your partner for life' initiative on fourth 'Protection Day'

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co Ltd ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's leading life insurance companies, today announced the launch of one-of-its-kind initiative, 'Speed Dial Max Life Insurance - Your Partner for Life' further reinforcing its customer obsession.

Under this initiative, Max Life will endeavour to assign every customer a dedicated relationship manager, known as the 'Partner for Life' for all their policy-related service needs. Through this unique initiative, the 'Partners for Life' will act as enablers to provide a one stop solution on call, shortening the average wait time a customer has to go through, to get their queries answered. They will also educate customers on the company's digital service solutions and new products offerings, if inquired.

Coinciding with Max Life's fourth 'Protection Day' (four months since the Company announced that it will dedicate the 6th of every calendar month as 'Protection Day'), the initiative will provide quick and easy resolution of policy servicing needs to customers by allocating a partner i.e., a dedicated relationship manager from the day of purchase of a policy.

Customers will be given direct contact details of their partners to enable prompt assistance in their policy journey. This will facilitate the customer to save time by directly contacting the partner without going through interactive voice responses which is generally time consuming. Having quicker access will also equip customers to engage frequently with their 'Partner for Life' on call, and be well versed with their insurance policies.

"At Max Life, one of our core values is 'Customer-Obsession'. While our commitment is validated by our claims paid ratio of 98.74 per cent (Bharose ka Number), the 'Speed Dial' initiative is introduced to further protect the promises we have made to our customers through dedicated relationship managers on call. By protecting our promises to them we are ensuring 'Khushiyon ki Suraksha' of our customers. As the pioneers in the life insurance space, we continue to look for ways to enhance the customer journey by putting them at the forefront of all we do", said Aalok Bhan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life.

