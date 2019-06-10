Max Life Insurance Logo
Max Life Insurance Logo

Max Life Insurance launches unique 'My Protection Quotient' tool on second 'Protection Day'

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:06 IST

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's fastest growing life insurance companies, today announced the launch of a unique proprietary tool, 'Protection Quotient">My Protection Quotient' (MyPQ) further fortifying its commitment to ensure financial protection in the country.
MyPQ is a smart tool designed to gauge the level of individual's financial protection and to promote awareness and importance of term plans in protecting the financial future of families.
In order to help customers, choose the most suitable option basis their current financial situation and life goals, the tool will post a set of diverse questions to seek inputs on their level of preparedness for all possible financial responsibilities, their awareness & ownership of life insurance products and the existing life insurance cover.
The tool will help consumers gauge their preparedness for their life stage goals and protection against unplanned eventualities of life. The final output will be a quotient reflected on a scale of 100, with score of 0-25 indicating extremely poor financial protection, 25-50 being a poor score, 50-75 being moderate and 75-100 being a reasonable quotient.
"At Max Life we are committed to drive the agenda of financial protection in India. After the successful launch of the 'India Protection Quotient' survey, we are taking another a step further with the launch of 'Protection Quotient">My Protection Quotient'. This one-of-its-kind initiative is built to encourage all Indians to engage with protection need more closely. By offering an estimate of an individual's Protection Quotients, the tool will aim to help customers understand various aspects of financial planning, elements that are missing or require an upgrade to ensure that they have the right amount of life cover and an ideal mix of life insurance plan in place to help them achieve their life goals with risk protection", said Aalok Bhan, Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life.
"By launching MyPQ on the first-month anniversary of having dedicated 6th of every month as 'Protection Day', we continue to override our efforts in this space", he added.
Max Life's 'India Protection Quotient' survey conducted in association with Kantar IMRB was a nationwide study that endeavoured to understand where India stands with regards to life and term insurance ownership. The Company is among the market leaders in online sales of pure protection products and has an independent digital protection portfolio to further persevere in this direction.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:05 IST

Goyal emphasises on reciprocal market access for Indian goods

Tsukuba (Ibaraki) [Japan], June 10 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has called for de-escalating trade tensions and urged several countries to grant reciprocal market access for Indian products.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:43 IST

ABFRL acquires Jaypore, forays into branded ethnic market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said on Monday it has acquired Jaypore, an Indian online and offline retailer that offers curated collections of handmade, handwoven and handcrafted apparel, jewellery, home textiles and accents based on craft for

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:46 IST

Eros International announces $20 million share repurchase plan

Isle of Man, June 10 (ANI): Entertainment major Eros International Plc has approved a share buyback programme of up to 20 million dollars of outstanding common shares, a development that comes less than a week after rating company Care cut its creditworthiness, citing delays or likely defaults in s

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:15 IST

dunnhumby names Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, announced today the appointment of Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

India's merchandise exports to rise by 2.5 pc in Q1 FY20: Exim Bank

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Export Import (Exim) Bank has forecast that India's merchandise exports will increase from 81.9 billion dollars to 84 billion dollars with an expected growth rate of 2.5 per cent during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 over the corresponding quarter of the

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:01 IST

Consolidate debt affordably by transferring your home loan to...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A home loan balance transfer allows you to refinance an existing home loan through a new financial institution that offers you a more affordable interest rate.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:44 IST

JSW Steel gets NCLT approval for amalgamation plan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): JSW Steel has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the scheme of amalgamating its four units.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:10 IST

L&T Construction bags large contracts for various businesses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday it has secured large orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 IST

Stock market opens higher following global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday tracking positive global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:44 IST

A cinematic voice of LGBTQ, Blued Queer Flicks screens top 5 movies

New Delhi [India] June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blued, a gay dating and social networking app that has actively been involved in supporting and encouraging the LGBTQ community, announced Outcast By Birth, Khwaaish and The Holy Mother as the winners to Blued Queer Films Festival and The Mirror and Inaayat as

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:12 IST

Arena Animation opens its new centre in Mehdipatnam, Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by Aptech, India's premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, Arena Animation has announced the launch of its 6th Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:13 IST

ExxonMobil launches Mobil DTE™ 20 Ultra Series in India, a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): ExxonMobil™ today announced the launch of Mobil DTE™ 20 Ultra Series - a technologically advanced series of hydraulic oils. The new series is designed for all types of hydraulic systems and components such as close clearance

Read More
iocl