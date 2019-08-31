Collegedunia
Collegedunia

MBA bells are ringing. Collegedunia aces the category

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:26 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MBA season has knocked the doors and the aspirants are deep into their books preparing for management entrance exams. Pursuing an MBA can give a commendable push to your career. According to Bloomberg Businessweek Survey, full-time MBA programmers see an 80 per cent hike in their salaries.
Presently, as per AICTE, India is said to have 3644 business schools offering MBA and 308 institutions offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course. Students tend to get confused about which specialization is better, which college to opt or how to get admission to MBA course.
The main purpose of getting an MBA is said to be better job prospects and a higher pay scale. While many MBA aspirants get confused as to which job profile is better and how much it pays, it gets hard for them to find a suitable job.
Here is when Collegedunia steps in. Aspirants can get all the information regarding MBA/ PGDM courses, 50 plus management entrance exams, their preparation tips to what are the significant career prospects after MBA.
Every year, India witnesses more than 2.5 lakh students graduating with an MBA degree. Since the reports claim to have only 7 per cent of MBA graduates employable, one of the major causes is the lack of proper information about college or specialization.
Collegedunia ensures students secure admission in top colleges and are able to get all the information in one place. With data about more than 300 exams and on almost every specialization of MBA/PGDM course, this education portal offers you all the information that you need.
When it comes to the education market, Collegedunia thrives to ace the category in comparison to other portals.
Having nearly 33.46 million monthly visits, the major share of the Collegedunia's traffic is devoted to management or engineering exams. From national level exams to university level ones, if it's management exams, Collegedunia is your one-stop destination.
As per SimilarWeb, over a period of a month, Collegedunia gains nearly 100.3 million total visits. During the Management exam season, last year, Collegedunia gained over 5,00,000 sessions.
Why you should opt for Collegedunia?
Started with the ambition of bridging the gap between student and university through information, Collegedunia ensures to offer first-hand information on exams, courses, colleges, and more than 1,00,000 reviews. While opting for a course or college, a student resorts to reviews for making a decision. Reviews offer a comprehensive perspective about college in areas of curriculum, co-curricular, campus life, faculty, placements and alike.
Collegedunia is at #111 website rank all over the country. The education portal has successfully firmed its foot in the education market in the last five years and aims to continue to function on the same parameters.
What is Collegedunia?
Founded in the year 2014 by Sahil Chalana, a BITS Pilani alumnus, Collegedunia has successfully established itself as a leading education portal in the last five years. The firm stands on a belief to provide bona fide information on every prospect of education. In merely a few years, this educational portal is ranked under the top 100 portals in India as per Alexa.
Started with a handful of employees, Collegedunia is now a team of more than 300 employees with an average age of 25 years. It is running strong on the parameters of extending step by step guide of what college and which course to opt for.
Collegedunia is an extensive search engine providing students, parents, and other players in the education industry with the most comprehensive and informative data on higher education across the globe in dozens of countries.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

