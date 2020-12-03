MBA graduate, Anuj Gupta's inspiring journey towards founding Mathshaala

New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI/SRV Media): Founded by Anuj Gupta, Mathshaala, an EdTech startup that focuses on Mathematics has signed up and trained over 50,000 students so far. Launched in the year 2010, Mathshaala is a dedicated app for learning mathematics and offers lessons to students from class 1 to class 12.

The app has been launched with an aim to empower students to view themselves as problem solvers and lay a strong foundation for their future.

The founder firmly believes that every startup comes from a deep personal experience which makes him want to bring a change to the world.

Having a humble background, Gupta began his journey towards teaching more than a decade ago. He started off with teaching five students at home and now has come a long way with having trained about half a lakh students.

He launched Mathshaala in the year 2010, with a mission to enable students to fall in love with a subject that is more than a necessity in today's world. Right from data science to machine learning, mathematics is the core subject that students need to master to enter any of these fields.

"I have very well been aware of the massive shift in every aspect of life because of mathematics. It makes me extremely happy to see that people are now realising the importance of the subject and I'm able to contribute my bit in the same. Math is not a boring subject and one just needs to be taught right. We, at Mathshaala, do not just prepare school students as per their school curriculum but also train them for competitive exams like Olympiads and test series, and quantitative analysis. Apart from school students, we also train students for undergrad exams like BBA and B Com, CAT, SAT, UPSC, MPSC, etc," said Anuj Gupta, Founder, Mathshaala.

Mathshaala has been witnessing maximum traction from students, especially from North East India apart from pan-India and international students.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a great surge in the ed-tech industry and Mathshaala has been inculcating the usage of various technologies to ensure better learning even during this crisis.

Technologies like whiteboard learning, recorded classroom lessons, zoom screen sharing are being used to ensure flexibility and collaborative lessons.

"Students today are full of potential and pick up things much more naturally than previous generations. Empowering them to learn mathematics provides them a well-structured way to introduce them to rational thinking and problem-solving skills," said Gupta.

