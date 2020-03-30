mCaffeine partners with Clinikk to provide free yearlong medical facilities for the employees and their families owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI/ Hunk Golden and Media): mCaffeine, India's fastest growing caffeine infused personal care brand has partnered with Clinikk, the healthcare startup to provide free medical facilities for the employees and their families in this current 21 days lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This association will help mCaffeine employees and their families to get access to 24*7 medical support and unlimited and free consultations with doctors on call through their helpline number.

All doctors are qualified (MBBS or specialization), with extensive training in telemedicine. Post the consultation; a signed prescription will be shared on SMS or WhatsApp and the Clinikk App.

If a further diagnosis requires lab tests, the sample will get collected at home. Employees can also order medicines online and can get benefited from discounts.

"The need of the hour is to extend maximum possible support to your employees and their families. Besides assuring the job and financial security, it is pertinent to take care of their physical and mental well being," said Tarun Sharma, co-founder and CEO of mCaffiene.

"In a lockdown scenario when one cannot step out of their home more so because of the spread of a highly contagious virus, it's our responsibility to take care of their health needs. We don't want them to compromise or neglect themselves. In such a panic scenario one may not know whom to approach or where to go," he added.

"While all employees are working from home; we want them to be tension free regarding any health problems of themselves and their families by providing them door-step medical facilities. Clinikk app which gives a one-stop solution will provide the much-required ease and convenience. Employee wellness is prime at mCaffeine. More than 400 people will benefit from this association" Sharma further added.

Bengaluru based health tech startup; Clinikk is revolutionizing the approach to healthcare in India, by building a one-stop solution for all healthcare needs at just one-phone-call-away.

The ability of Clinikk is to diagnose and treat certain ailments using remote technology instead of person-to-person contact, thereby creating ease of access to medical care.

"At Clinikk we believe in becoming the first point of contact for any medical need that a family might have. Being there for them 24*7 ensures that we are able to detect any medical problem proactively at its onset and make necessary intervention before it manifests itself as a more serious issue", Said, BhavjotKaur, co-founder of Clinikk Healthcare.

Apart from doctor consultations, if any medical information is required for example partner hospitals, it can be directed to the Health Assistants, who provide relevant, accurate information.

Based on seasonal change, medical history etc. Clinikk provides personalized awareness building information through WhatsApp, SMS and IVR calls.

The languages currently supported are English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, Assamese and Marathi.

