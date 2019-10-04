McDonald’s India
McDonald’s India

McDonald's India (west and south) furthers the government's 'skill India' mission

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tough to find skilled people to run the shop floor?
Here's a first of its kind initiative by McDonald's India (West and South) and Retailers Association's Skill Council of India (RASCI) to train undergraduate students in Retail Operations.
This is a three year BBA - Retail Operations program that offers a dual model education program and combines classroom training with on-the-job training. As a part of the education program, students will get oriented on various aspects of retail operations at Ness Wadia College, Pune while simultaneously undergoing rigorous training at McDonald's restaurants. This will ensure that the students are well versed with both the theoretical as well as the practical aspect of working in the retail sector.
Even as the retail industry is growing at an accelerated rate, it continues to face a major skill gap at the entry-level. This education program aims to bridge that gap by creating industry-ready talent.
"We are proud to partner with the Government of India in furthering the mission of creating a 'Skilled India'. We are confident that our robust training programs and best-in-class processes will provide a strong foundation for the students to acquire skills, enabling livelihood and growth in the burgeoning retail industry," said Seema Arora Nambiar - Senior Vice President - Menu, Marketing and People Resources, HRPL.
"The journey that we have jointly embarked upon would benefit the individual, institute, industry and the country," said James A. Raphael, Executive Head (RASCI) and Joint Central Apprenticeship Adviser, MSDE, GOI.
RASCI along with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) nominated McDonald's to pioneer this education program, basis it's robust people development practices that aim at building best-in-industry talent and imparting 'skills for life'. Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) nominated Ness Wadia College of Commerce, to partner in this endeavour. McDonald's restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd (HRPL).
"We are privileged to be one among the 10 institutions in India and the only one in Maharashtra to be selected by MHRD and MSDE to launch BBA - Retail Operations program. We are sure that the program will give students a competitive edge and help the industry hugely," said Dr Girija Shankar, Principal, Modern Education Society's Ness Wadia College of Commerce, Pune.
The three year BBA Degree Program has been curated by RASCI with support from NSDC. The program would be run under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE, GOI) with support from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD, GOI).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

