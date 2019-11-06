Virendra Sanghavi receiving Award from Ashwin Srivastava Co-founder, Great Manager Institute
Virendra Sanghavi receiving Award from Ashwin Srivastava Co-founder, Great Manager Institute

MD of Aarvi Encon awarded as one of India's greatest entrepreneurs

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): When the Great People Manager Awards 2019 was announced in July of this year, there was a name that received standing ovation from the audience.
Virendra D Sanghavi, Co-promoter and Managing Director of Aarvi Encon Limited, was the oldest entrepreneur to have been recognized as a great people leader. Aarvi Encon is an engineering and manpower outsourcing services company established in oil and gas, refinery, petrochemicals, cross-country pipeline, power, infrastructure and telecom sectors.
Great Manager Institute just released its report mentioning the core reasons behind Sanghavi's selection.
"Virendra D. Sanghavi is one of the most inspirational entrepreneurs we have evaluated. He is known for youthful celebrations while maintaining the dignity and respect a leader of his stature commands. His practice of recommending different books in different sessions as per the context of the session makes these sessions even more enjoyable for the team. He has an ability to look at the minutest of details of a task while not hampering the empowerment of the task owner. He is a coach and a teacher even before he is a leader," stated some excerpts from different sections of the report by Great Manager Institute.
As part of this Study of Great People Managers, Great Manager Institute takes both quantitative and qualitative feedback from the team members of the managers, besides taking direct inputs from the managers themselves.
One of the anonymous feedbacks by a team member shows how a leader can be active on ground at the age of 75.
"I was facing an issue where customer was not accepting some clauses in the agreement. V. D. Sanghavi personally intervened, studied the case and guided me to either modify or remove those clauses in order to pave the way for further discussion," said the team member.
Sanghavi has not only led Aarvi Encon since more than 32 years, he has also been an active humanitarian and educationist. He has been a visiting lecturer of ICT (Institute of Chemical Technology), formerly, UDCT (University Department of Chemical Technology), his alma mater, teaching piping engineering, his favourite subject, to third year students. ICT counts Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Industries, Padma Bhushan Bal Dattatreya Tilak, and Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mashelkar as its notable alumni, besides Sanghavi. His desire to teach is also reflected in the way he nurtures his managers at Aarvi Encon.
Great People Manager Study claims to be India's largest study on people managers. In 2019, it evaluated more than 5000 leaders to come up with its final list that was published in Forbes India. Registrations for the Great People Manager Study 2020 are now open.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:39 IST

Strong IMFL performance boosts Radico Khaitan's Q2 revenue by 10...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Radico Khaitan, one of the largest spirits companies in the country, on Wednesday reported 10 per cent year-on-year increase in its net revenue at Rs 570 crore during the second fiscal quarter ending September.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:09 IST

Canara Bank Q2 profit up 22 pc at Rs 365 crore, asset quality...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Government-owned Canara Bank said on Wednesday its net profit during the July to September quarter jumped by 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 365 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:48 IST

Kalamos Literary Services releases 'The Lost Faith' by Major...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Serving Army Major Piyush Semwal recently released his maiden novel 'The Lost Faith'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:42 IST

India will need 2,380 new commercial airplanes to handle growing...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Global aerospace major Boeing has forecasted that air carriers in India will need 2,380 commercial airplanes, valued at USD 330 billion, to handle the growing demand for air travel over the next 20 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:03 IST

JSPL reports Q2 turnover of Rs 6,573 crore, EBITDA at Rs 1,255 crore

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported turnover of Rs 6,573 crore during the second quarter (July to September) of current financial year on the back of varied product portfolio and sustained efforts to market and sell value-added prod

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:33 IST

People Matters launches its new content product - People Matters Sphere

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): As global businesses gear up to adopt new technologies and address dynamic talent needs to create a higher business impact, the question that emerges is: how are you as a talent leader preparing yourself to lead this transformation and be future-ready

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:30 IST

Marvie Ann Beck celebrates 25 years as India's leading makeup artist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Makeup and Hair artist Marvie Ann Beck celebrated 25 years of being an industry expert by curating a glam night showcase with her rendition of 'Beauty Within' at 'The Olive Canvas with Ranjit Rodricks' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:30 IST

KONE inaugurates its world-class elevator manufacturing facility in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): KONE Elevator India Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today inaugurated its world-class facility for elevators in SIPCOT Industrial Park, Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur near Ch

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:27 IST

CFBP Consumer Film Festival Awards 2019 Night concludes with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFBP Consumer Film Festival's Awards Night 2019 was held at the Taj Lands End last evening. It was attended by various stalwarts from different walks of life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:15 IST

Infosys rubbishes reports of co-founders' involvement in recent...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): IT software major Infosys on Wednesday strongly condemned what it termed as 'mischievous insinuations' made by anonymous sources against the co-founders and former colleagues suggesting their involvement in the recent whistleblower allegations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:40 IST

Cairn Oil & Gas secures production sharing contract extension...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The government has approved a 10-year extension of the production sharing contract to Cairn Oil and Gas of Vedanta Ltd for the Ravva block in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:18 IST

T-Systems open new Indian Headquarters facility in Pune to spur...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): T-Systems ICT India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Systems International (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, a Fortune 100 company), announced the opening of a state-of-the-art 400000 sq ft facility in Pune.

Read More
iocl