MDI Gurgaon to accept GMAT Scores for admission to its PGDM Courses

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™), the administrator of the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™), announced that Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, a pioneer institute for management education, consulting, high-quality research, and executive development, will now accept the GMAT scores for admission to its PGDM, PGDM-HRM and PGDM-IB programs. MDI Murshidabad will also accept the GMAT scores for its PGDM program.

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director - South Asia, GMAC™ said, "We are pleased that an eminent institution like MDI will now accept GMAT scores for admission to its flagship PGDM programs. The GMAT exam is the most trusted, proven, and well-understood predictor of academic success in management programs. It helps admissions professionals make 'right fit' decisions for MBA and business master's programs. We are confident that incorporating the GMAT into the admission process will help MDI build a diverse and successful classroom."



Research has shown that the GMAT provides a more accurate predictor of performance than other available data such as the undergraduate GPA.

Since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, GMAC™ quickly introduced and evolved the GMAT online exam from an interim to a permanent solution as an alternate to taking the exam at a test center. In India, over 150 plus top B schools accept the GMAT score for their flagship programs.

