MDPH launches Orva Vaporizer Oils with therapeutic benefits this Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Premium Incense Sticks manufacturers are turning to fragrance to expand consumer reach and adding to new growth drivers in the fragrance industry.

MP Based perfumery conglomerate Mysore Deep Perfumery House popular for its flagship brand Zedblack embraces balancing the mind and body to achieve maximum health through its range of products. This festive season, the company is offering its introductory, affordable Orva Vaporizer Oil product line, for the domestic market. This latest range of essential oils offers therapeutic health benefits such as promoting sleep, improving air quality and enhancing overall mood. The product is available this festive season across all leading e-commerce sites.

"Perfume is playing an increasingly significant role in the business growth of premium, luxury brands, especially in Asia, fueled by the emerging middle class and millennial consumers who are pursuing high-end lifestyles," said Ankit Agarwal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House.

The Orva Vaporizer series, launched in six fragrances viz Jasmine, Rose, Sandal Wood, Lavender, Bergamote, Lemongrass is based on international fragrances with therapeutic qualities. Orva is perfumed vaporized oil which has been specially formulated with care to spread a soothing waft of fragrance around the house and to relax the body and soul. Orva Vaporizer series has been created at the company's biggest manufacturing unit at MP by a workforce which boasts of 70 per cent women. Orva is a newest member of Zed Black family whose brand ambassador is ace Indian Cricketer M S Dhoni.

With Orva, let the perfume tell your home's unique story. There are many different and ingenious ways of perfuming a room and today's air fresheners come in the form of solids, mists, sprays and gels. Essential oils are the key ingredient in any perfume or fragrance, just one drop of an essential oil can have powerful health benefits.

They have been used for thousands of years in various cultures for medicinal and health purposes like antidepressant, stimulating, detoxifying, antibacterial, antiviral and calming properties. Nowadays, Scent Vaporizers are a must-have in your list of home essentials.

"We have always strived to introduce new and innovative products in ways that are convenient and adaptable to the consumer's ever-changing lifestyles. With Orva Vaporizer, we have carefully selected the 6 fragrances for the qualities which help in combating High Blood Pressure, insomnia, anxiety and much more. ORVA Vaporizer Oil is perfect blend of top class and almost smoke free essential oils leaving a fragrant note all around the house or office," said Ankit Agarwal, Director MDPH.

The newly launched Orva series comes in six fragrances like Jasmine, Rose, Sandal Wood, Lavender, Bergamote, Lemongrass. The specially crafted blends in Jasmine help in relieving depression, prevents infections, fades scar marks, reduces cough, relieves insomnia, skin care. Rose fragrance is an astringent that helps in battling depression, relieves anxiety, prevents toxicity and prevents stomach aches.

Sandalwood has been used since ancient times; it is popular for its medicinal properties like antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, diuretic, disinfectant, memory booster, lowering blood pressure. Lavender promotes wound healing, relieves stress and anxiety, helps with respiratory disorders, and treats acne. The citrus note in Bergamote help lowering blood sugar levels, prevents infections, aids in digestion and eliminates bad odour. Lemongrass acts as a Natural Deodorizer and Cleaner, Skin health, Stress and anxiety reducer and is a natural bug repellent; it also helps digestive problems and lowers cholesterol.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

