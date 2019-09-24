Measures being taken to boost coal production to reduce imports by 2023: Joshi

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): India is striving to ramp up coal production from the current annual level of 730 million tonnes (MT) to 1,149 MT by 2023 to reduce imports, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Coal currently occupies 55 per cent share in primary energy supply and about 75 per cent in electricity generation.

The government is opening new mines, expanding the capacity of existing mines and creating new evacuation infrastructure to ramp up domestic coal production, said Joshi.

Coal India Ltd is poised to commission 11 new coking coal washeries in a phased manner to meet the total demand of washed domestic coking coal of steel sector, he said while addressing a conference here.

However, despite the push for renewable energy, the country will require a base load capacity of coal-based generation for stability, said Joshi.

Among the steps taken by the government include easing of mine plan approval, doing away with the system of previous approval of government for grant of mining lease, streamlining the grant of permits and clearances, greater coordination with states in matters relating to land acquisition, grant of lease and creation of sufficient coal evacuation infrastructure.

The government is also promoting diversified use of coal, like conversion of coal to synthesis gas and its use to produce methanol or fertilisers.

Earlier, Secretary at the Ministry of Power S C Garg highlighted the need for working towards becoming a coal exporting country by efficient use of resources and proper energy planning. (ANI)

