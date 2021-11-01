Medanta to commence IPD Services in Patna hospital

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Health Limited, one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology (Source: Based on the report titled "An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India", September 2021 prepared and released by CRISIL Limited) today announced the commencement of their in-patient (IPD) services at Jay Prabha Medanta Super Specialty Hospital in Patna.

In-line with its commitment to clinical excellence and patient care, Jay Prabha Medanta Super Specialty Hospital in Patna under its "Medanta" brand shall complement the flagship Medanta Hospital at Gurugram in the New Delhi National Capital region.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar said, "I am delighted to dedicate quality healthcare to citizens of Bihar through Jay Prabha Medanta Super Specialty Hospital. The hospital will offer technologically advanced treatment, and be a new benchmark of healthcare in the state."

The hospital will offer a doctor-driven, multi-disciplinary approach to treatment across cardiology & cardiac surgery, neurology & neurosurgery, gastroenterology & hepatology, gastro surgery, urology & nephrology, orthopaedics & joint replacement, gynaecology, radiology, respiratory medicine, internal medicine, diabetes & endocrinology, dental sciences, critical care & anaesthesiology and radiology.

Jay Prabha Medanta Super Specialty Hospital has a gross area size of approximately 1.0 million sq. ft., is spread across 7 acres and is designed to accommodate 500 beds, 112 critical care beds and 14 operating theatres. It is expected to have 300 installed beds by Fiscal 2022.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta said, "At Medanta, we strive to deliver world-class healthcare by establishing institutes of excellence that integrate medical care, teaching and research all while providing affordable medical services to patients. We also equip our hospitals with advanced medical technology and equipment, and diagnostic instruments with the aim of providing our patients with accurate diagnoses and effective treatments. With the commencement of the IPD facility at our Patna hospital, we intend to address what we expect to be a sizeable healthcare demand from North East India, parts of Jharkhand and Nepal."

Founded by Dr Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon who has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, the third and fourth-highest civilian awards in India and B C Roy award in recognition of his distinguished contribution to medicine, Global Health Limited (the "Company") is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, according to the report titled "An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India, September 2021" by CRISIL Limited.

Under the "Medanta" brand, the Company has a network of four hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi and Lucknow). Spanning an area of 3.7 million sq. ft., its operational hospitals have 2,176 installed beds as at March 31, 2021. It is now commencing in-patient operations at Patna and also has one hospital planned for development in Noida. As at March 31, 2021, the Company provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 1,100 doctors led by highly experienced department heads.



The Company's facilities have received national and international accreditations, including the NABH accreditation for the hospital and blood bank at Gurugram. The Gurugram hospital was ranked as the best private hospital in India for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021, and was the only Indian private hospital to be featured in the list of top 200 global hospitals in 2021 by Newsweek.

The Gurugram hospital was also featured in the list of world's best specialized hospitals for cardiology in 2021, and cardiology and neurology in 2022 rankings released by Newsweek.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

