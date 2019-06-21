Medha signs an agreement with Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Medha, a Lucknow-based non profit, signed an agreement with the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh recently to set up a State Training and Placement Cell.

The vision of the project is to ensure quality employability skills training on campuses of 141 Government Polytechnics across the state while strengthening the placement cells of these institutes and managing their overall placement ecosystem.

An innovative solution which is both student-centric and tech-based has been designed to tackle the issue of increasing unemployment in the state as a part of this agreement between Medha and JEECUP.

Through this project, intensive training will be imparted to the Polytechnic students to increase their career awareness and prepare them for the job market. Along with it a tech-based the solution will be provided for maintaining placement records, skill assessment, real-time job matching and uniform placement information dissemination across 141 Government Polytechnics.

"Through State Training and Placement Cell (STPC), students will get access to all employment opportunities available in the country. This will equip the placement officers from all the Government Polytechnics to dramatically improve the quality and number of jobs taken up by their students", said S.K Vaish, Secretary, JEECUP.

"Medha has been working towards bridging the education-employment gap for the past 8 years. The scope of STPC will go beyond providing just providing employment opportunities, it will also serve as a platform for providing basic employability skills, including communication, career awareness, CV writing, and interview preparation, to the students via experiential workshops to be conducted across as all polytechnic campuses", said Byomkesh Mishra, Medha's Co-founder.

The state-wide project will be managed through one centralized placement cell based in Lucknow, and 10 regional placement cells placed in key districts of the state, including Agra, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Bareilly.

Medha is a non-profit organization based out of Lucknow that better prepares youth for life after school. As a part of its education to employability program, Medha is working to build an India with equal career opportunities for youth; irrespective of gender, class, or caste.

The organization provides 21st-century skills training, career counselling and workplace exposure and ongoing job placement and alumni support to students at their existing educational institution. Since 2011, Medha has worked with over 12,500 students across 60 educational institutions, placed them into internships and full-time jobs with 500 leading employers, and build public-private partnerships with various departments within the Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

