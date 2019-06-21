Medha signs agreement with Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP
Medha signs agreement with Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP

Medha signs an agreement with Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:19 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Medha, a Lucknow-based non profit, signed an agreement with the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh recently to set up a State Training and Placement Cell.
The vision of the project is to ensure quality employability skills training on campuses of 141 Government Polytechnics across the state while strengthening the placement cells of these institutes and managing their overall placement ecosystem.
An innovative solution which is both student-centric and tech-based has been designed to tackle the issue of increasing unemployment in the state as a part of this agreement between Medha and JEECUP.
Through this project, intensive training will be imparted to the Polytechnic students to increase their career awareness and prepare them for the job market. Along with it a tech-based the solution will be provided for maintaining placement records, skill assessment, real-time job matching and uniform placement information dissemination across 141 Government Polytechnics.
"Through State Training and Placement Cell (STPC), students will get access to all employment opportunities available in the country. This will equip the placement officers from all the Government Polytechnics to dramatically improve the quality and number of jobs taken up by their students", said S.K Vaish, Secretary, JEECUP.
"Medha has been working towards bridging the education-employment gap for the past 8 years. The scope of STPC will go beyond providing just providing employment opportunities, it will also serve as a platform for providing basic employability skills, including communication, career awareness, CV writing, and interview preparation, to the students via experiential workshops to be conducted across as all polytechnic campuses", said Byomkesh Mishra, Medha's Co-founder.
The state-wide project will be managed through one centralized placement cell based in Lucknow, and 10 regional placement cells placed in key districts of the state, including Agra, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Bareilly.
Medha is a non-profit organization based out of Lucknow that better prepares youth for life after school. As a part of its education to employability program, Medha is working to build an India with equal career opportunities for youth; irrespective of gender, class, or caste.
The organization provides 21st-century skills training, career counselling and workplace exposure and ongoing job placement and alumni support to students at their existing educational institution. Since 2011, Medha has worked with over 12,500 students across 60 educational institutions, placed them into internships and full-time jobs with 500 leading employers, and build public-private partnerships with various departments within the Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:37 IST

U-Dictionary climbs up Google Play Charts, clocks 50 Million Installs

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): U-Dictionary, a global language learning application, recently announced its android installs to 50 million globally, surpassing Google Translate and becoming the number one in the Google Play education category (as of May 2019) in India. The volumes can be fo

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:37 IST

World's largest Hindi tech channel 'Technical Guruji' hits 13mn...

New Delhi [India] June 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as Technical Guruji has hit a milestone of 13 Million subscribers on YouTube.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Max Life Insurance launches customizable 'Max Life Smart Term Plan'

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co Ltd ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of country's leading life insurance companies, today announced the launch of its customizable 'Max Life Smart Term Plan', that will offer customers the flexibility to customize their own protection solution

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 17:58 IST

When energy matters - think Socomec

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec, a specialist in the availability, control and safety of electrical installations, announces the launch of its new brand strategy 'When Energy Matters'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 17:48 IST

This International Yoga Day achieve overall wellness with...

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yoga is gaining popularity across the world as an alternative well-being practice.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:14 IST

Singapore MathGym launches operations in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore MathGym, an after-school program offering Math skill courses from the age group of 4 to 14 have launched their India operations on 19th June 2019. Its Indian Headquarters is based out of Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:57 IST

CBIC to ensure IGST refunds to all genuine exporters

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Thursday informed that all genuine exporters will continue to get their Indirect Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refunds in a timely manner in a fully automated environment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:27 IST

Huawei partners with Just Dial to launch unique 'Guess and Win...

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Just Dial for its Guess and Win contest, throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on JD's Mobile Application.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:19 IST

PharmEasy, Droom, Klook present GrabOn Cricket World Cup 2019

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): GrabOn looks to replicate Cricket Fantasy League success with the World Cup campaign, offering users the chance to win daily prizes worth up to Rs 10,000!

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:24 IST

Are doors for Indians to immigrate to the USA getting closed?

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "The change in the policy of EB5 which is likely to come into force from this October will have an adverse effect on Indians. If US Govt raises minimum investment required from present USD 5,00,000 to USD 1.35 million, it may reduce India

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:44 IST

Meet Shagun Gupta, a niche fashionista inspiring designers in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shagun Gupta, a Shimla-born fashionista is setting a higher benchmark in the Indian fashion and beauty world. In the last two decades, Shagun has earned the distinction of developing a knack for transforming fashion illustration and beauty

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:27 IST

Prepare for pilgrimage season with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India has several religious sites that attract thousands of pilgrims as well as tourists throughout the year. You can plan to go on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, make a trip to Kedarnath, Ajmer, Rameswaram, Puri or even embark on the Hajj

Read More
iocl