Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, Government of Haryana Signed MoU with Medha
Medha's Employability Skills program now to be delivered across all government ITIs in Haryana

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to improve the employability skills and employment outcomes of the students of government ITIs in Haryana, Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, Government of Haryana has recently signed an MoU with Medha.
A non-profit, Medha has been working with the youth in the field of employability skills for close to a decade. As a part of this MoU, Medha will support DSDIT establish and institutionalize a State Placement Cell (SPC) for 167 Govt.
ITIs across Haryana and implement training and capacity building programs for Employability Skill Instructors (ESIs) of these ITIs through the SPC.
The project is a joint effort by DSDIT and Medha, and is CSR funded by a financial services organization. Its objective is also to improve the overall employability skills curriculum, keep it updated based on industry feedback and strengthen the industry linkage of the government ITIs in Haryana.
The capacity building program for the ESIs by Medha will include training on overall communication skills, English speaking skills and labour laws. Apart from these, addressing the growing trend of entrepreneurship among the youth, Medha in collaboration with Udhyam Learning Foundation will also put special focus on Entrepreneurship Skills Training. Udhyam is a non-profit organization which co-designs and executes social interventions with a goal to promote and facilitate grass root entrepreneurship.
"Our main focus is on significantly improving the placement outcomes of ITI students and we will keep monitoring our processes to ensure that we achieve this objective", said Devendra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training.
The ESIs after successfully completing their training program will deliver it to over 60,000 students enrolled in Government ITIs across Haryana and Medha will provide the necessary support and expertise at all stages for effective execution of the program.
"The capacity enhancement of the trainers will markedly improve the quality of training being delivered to the students and give them the much-needed direction through a structured Training of Trainers program", said Byomkesh Mishra, Co-founder of Medha.
DSDIT along with Medha will review the outcomes of the implementation of the project at regular intervals and accordingly, suggest the necessary improvements for better results in the future.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

