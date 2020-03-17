Media statement from Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturer's Association on false messages in regards to COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many fraudulent messages are being circulated on social media and other communication networks related to the spread of the virus through ice-creams and other food items.

The Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association (IICMA) reassured everyone that, ice-creams do not carry the virus. In fact, no food items can spread the disease. To avoid the spread of coronavirus and to stay safe, one needs to wash hands frequently and wear a mask in case unwell.

One can visit the following links for more information and clarification

* https://www.unicef.org/coronavirus/covid-19

* Statement issued by UNICEF on misinformation relating to ice-creams and cold foods: https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/statement-charlotte-petri-gornitzka-unicef-deputy-executive-director-partnerships

Moreover, there are many general advantages of having Ice-creams such as

* It makes one feel happier

* It is a huge source of vitamins and minerals

* It's a source of energy for the body too

* It helps to boost immunity and many more

IICMA requests everyone to join the fight against misinformation to ensure people have the correct facts about COVID-19 so that they can protect themselves.

So, to fight against Corona one doesn't need to avoid food items, rather wash hands often, wear a mask while travelling and in crowded places, eat balanced diet food and absorb information from reliable source etc.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

