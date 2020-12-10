MediaTek Dimensity 800U Chip to Power Upcoming 5G Smartphones in India

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): MediaTek:%20%20https://www.mediatek.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">MediaTek: https://www.mediatek.com/, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, will collaborate with popular smartphone brands to launch the 7nm MediaTek%20Dimensity%20800U:%20https:/i.mediatek.com/dimensity-800U" rel="noopener" target="_blank">MediaTek Dimensity 800U: https://i.mediatek.com/dimensity-800U, powered smartphones in India. The announcement was made on the second day of the India Mobile Congress 2020.

With Dimensity 800U MediaTek continues to accelerate the rollout of 5G technology and deliver premium experiences on mid-tier 5G smartphones. The new premium smartphones will be launched in January 2021 and will be one of the first MediaTek powered 5G smartphones available in India.

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U - where U stands for Ultra Connected - provides dual 5G SIM capabilities to future-ready smartphones. It enables better consumer access to the highest quality voice calling services with VoNR from either connection. The 5G-integrated chip featuring exclusive MediaTek 5G UltraSave technologies provides 2.3 Gbps download speeds.

The new and extremely capable MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip offers the world's most power-efficient smartphone 5G modem design. It features 5G-CA (2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation), offering smartphone solutions beyond the competition. The 5G-CA configuration enables higher average speeds and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer, where users receive over 30 per cent greater throughput layer coverage compared to chips without CA. The chip features an octa-core CPU with its Arm-Cortex A76 cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz for a powerful user experience.

MediaTek's Dimensity 800U offers smartphones advanced technology to deliver incredible 5G experiences:

* Support for 120Hz FHD plus displays with high refresh rates for faster and smoother gaming and media streaming.

* Support for the HDR10 plus standard for enhanced visual quality, plus the integrated MediaTek MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimization for various types of videos.

* Support for flexible camera placement with up to 64MP cameras and quad camera capabilities.

* Integrated APU and ISP to provide a series of AI camera-enhancing functions.

* Support for voice wakeup and dual-mic noise reduction technology, lowering the standby power consumption of a voice assistant, and enabling it to hear clear sound regardless of external noise interruptions.

The MediaTek%20Dimensity%205G%20chip%20family:%20https:/i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g" rel="noopener" target="_blank">MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip family: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g, brings the smartest and fastest together to power the world's most capable 5G devices. While MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series offer flagship features to premium smartphones, MediaTek%20Dimensity%20800U:%20https:/i.mediatek.com/dimensity-800U" rel="noopener" target="_blank">MediaTek Dimensity 800U: https://i.mediatek.com/dimensity-800U, will help drive mass-market 5G smartphones and give users extraordinary 5G experiences.

