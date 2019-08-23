Medica Centre for Liver Disease
Medica associates with Tom Cherian's SALi to create 'Centre for Liver Disease'

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:57 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kolkata headquartered Medica Hospitals has launched the 'Medica Centre for Liver Disease' in association with the renowned South Asian Liver Institute (SALi), a Tom Cherian initiative.
The founder Prof Dr Tom Cherian was previously the National Director of HPB Surgery and Liver Transplantation, in one of India's largest hospital chains. He currently continues to be the Professor of Transplant Surgery at the prestigious Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in Hyderabad, having started the liver transplant programme there.
He had completed over 400 liver transplants in England before his return to India, where he has completed a further 250 transplants. Most importantly Prof Tom Cherian and his team have over the last 5 years achieved over 90 per cent survival for their transplant recipients. These outcomes are comparable to the results of the best liver units in the world.
Moreover, in the last 50 liver resections, Prof Tom Cherian has done for liver cancers, their mortality or death rate was amongst the least, despite the fact that they have performed some of the most complex liver cancer resections in the country.
Medica Centre for Liver Disease aims to meet a growing requirement for treatment of liver conditions, including transplant, in Eastern India. The Centre is equipped to handle most diseases of liver, pancreas and gall bladder.
Medica's liver transplant programme will involve both living and cadaver donors. Medica is amongst a very few hospitals in the region with comprehensive facilities for treatment of complex liver diseases transplant surgery.
This is a great addition to the existing liver disease management team at Medica, led by the experienced Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist Dr Pradeepta Kumar Sethy, Director of Gastroenterology, Medica Superspecialty Hospital.
"It is indeed a timely decision to come up with the Centre for Liver Diseases. No doubt, we can have a focussed holistic approach in dealing with patients suffering from such ailments and diseases," said Dr Sethy.
"We want to try and make the treatment of liver disease, world-class. And what is world-class? It simply means there must be no difference in the treatment of a patient with the liver disease between Kolkata and London. I promise to make every treatment that I used to perform in London for liver disease, eventually available here in Kolkata! We have already treated several patients from Kolkata, who are doing well and back in the city now but had to travel far previously for their treatment. I am glad we are able to bring this treatment to this great city, which deserves a superb liver service", said Prof Dr Tom Cherian, Founder, South Asian Liver Institute (SALi).
"This Centre for Liver Diseases is a huge step, and I believe, this is a milestone not only in Kolkata and Bengal but also in Eastern India as a whole. We have a fantastic team of doctors, surgeons, and infrastructure to deal with liver diseases and associated complications", said Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

iocl