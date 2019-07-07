Medica Hospitals' Chairman Dr Alok Roy presents his views on Budget 2019-20

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "The government has rightfully focused on bringing in several key structural reforms for the nation moving towards the goal. We would like to congratulate the Government for displaying commitment and concern towards improvement in public healthcare aiming to create a healthy India, with comprehensive wellness derived environment for all," said Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals.

"We are happy to see that the government has proposed to expand Swachh Bharat Mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village of the country. Rural health hygiene has definitely improved. Citizens are expected to be less vulnerable to communicable diseases in open defecation free villages. I believe the Swacch Bharat Mission is an ideal holistic mass initiative and has been effective and successful in changing the mindset of people in the country.

100 per cent FDI in insurance intermediaries is a push for the insurance sector. Going forward we expect more people will be under the insurance coverage net and the transactions in hospitals will be faster. This will increase health security at the same time and create more opportunities in the sector. Additionally, the deduction limit for medical insurance that has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 and for senior citizens, till Rs 50,000, will augur well for individuals," he added.

"The industry was intently looking forward for further announcements regarding Ayushman Bharat taking the right partnership approach to more inclusive participation. Some relief on imported medical equipment could have been provided which would have benefitted the sector," Dr Roy concluded.

