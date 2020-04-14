Medical concierge service MegaCare delivers essentials for senior citizens during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The lockdown has come as a positive step to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus along with a share of its struggles for certain sections of society.

In a time when everyone is trying their best to ensure they are stocked up with essentials, MegaCare; India's first end-to-end medical concierge service for senior citizens is going the extra mile to ensure the safety of these individuals. Other than its core service of providing telemedical/consultation assistance for its members, this health-tech firm will help unaided aged individuals to source, procure and deliver their daily basic needs at the doorstep free of cost.

Currently operating in Delhi NCR/Noida region the service has received an overwhelming response for their offering.

With the objective of providing unbiased guidance to individuals and their families through a logical, thorough and informed decision-making process in health-related matters, MegaCare aims to bring peace of mind that comes with having 24x7 access to a dedicated team of medical experts. While individuals who are sole breadwinners focus on running the house and health of the loved one, MegaCare truly is nothing short of an extended family.

The one-stop portal provides personal assistance ranging from a 24x7 helpline to around the clock home delivery of medicines, assistance in booking a doctor's appointment, doorstep arrangement of pathology samples, discounts on OPD/IPD, medicines, lab investigations to getting an attendant for post hospitalisation recuperation along with the support of hospital-related paperwork, insurance claims and beyond.

Vishal Sharma, Founder, MegaCare said: "In unprecedented times like these, it is our duty and responsibility to arrange the best care to a section of society who is in dire need of it. Keeping in mind the situation we have extended our service from being a 360-degree medical health provider to supporting with last-mile delivery of daily essentials. The positive response is a motivator to improve and improvise our services to serve society. We hope our efforts can ease out the already existing discomfort."

Ramakrishnan Laxman, Sr Vice President, Eros Now, said: "I have subscribed to this service and I find MegaCare to be of the highest quality and efficiency. In my case where I need to travel often on work and I have an elder and a child at home MegaCare has been a boon for me during medical emergencies. They've also helped me get the right medical advice and connect me to relevant doctors and clinics. Navigating hospitals is also easy as their concierge helps you through the maze of paperwork. It feels like an extended family."

People's struggle with hospital visits due to the complexity of hospital regulators was the initiator of this end to end program guide which could assist patients and ensure smooth treatments. While there has been an increase in better medical facilities and treatment, there is also a parallel need for an objective, reliable and quality service to help guide individuals and their families through an informed decision-making process in matters related to their health.

MegaCare Services was founded to fill the void of personalized customer service in the healthcare industry.

Interested individuals can write to MegaCare at info@megacareservices.com or call on the 24 hours helpline number 8447449331 where customer care executives will assist in providing all necessary details.

