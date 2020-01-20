MEDINEXUS - A national medical quiz competition, organized by LogIQuest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): MEDINEXUS - A national medical quiz competition, is organized by LogIQuest- Kaplan in association with AMSA India.

MEDINEXUS is a pan-India event that gives an opportunity for the smartest medicos to test their medical knowledge, aptitude, and awareness. Over 150 plus teams across India are expected to participate in the first edition of MEDINEXUS.

The event is open for all medical students in their first, second, third and fourth year and interns. However, passed out students are not eligible to participate in MEDINEXUS.

It is a team event and each team must comprise of three members to participate, registrations are now open, and students can register online at usmle.logiquest.in/medinexus by paying a registration fee of Rs 900 per team or individual students can register by paying a fee of Rs 500. The last day to register for the event is January 31, 2020.

Top three teams will be awarded cash prizes and participants along with winners are eligible for scholarships worth Rs 10 lakhs. Certificate of excellence will be awarded to the top three teams and participation certificates will be given to all participants.

Further special appreciation awards will be given to colleges for their active participation and encouraging their students to participate in MEDINEXUS 2019.

MEDINEXUS (2019) will be conducted on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Pearey Lal Bhawan Auditorium, Plot No 1, 2, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar (1.5 KM from Maulana Azad Medical College) New Delhi, 110002.

The event will also be hosting lunch for all the participants of MEDINEXUS 2019 at the venue.

The format of the quiz will test the medical knowledge, aptitude and general awareness and will help students to assess their knowledge and boost their confidence for other competitive exams they will face in the future.

Also, expert career enhancement sessions have been planned for students to know more about medical opportunities in India and abroad.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

