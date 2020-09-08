Medtronic unveils new innovation for surgery: The Sonicision™ Curved Jaw Cordless Ultrasonic Dissection System in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, today announced the launch of the Sonicision™ Curved Jaw Cordless Ultrasonic Dissection System, which is a next-generation ultrasonic dissection device that delivers the combined benefits of enhanced precision to surgeons with convenience and safety in the operating room.

Sonicision Curved Jaw Cordless Ultrasonic Dissection System is indicated for soft tissue incisions when bleeding control and minimal thermal injury are desired.

The device can be used as an adjunct to or substitute for electrosurgery, lasers, steel scalpels in general, plastic, pediatric, gynecologic, urologic, exposure to orthopedic structures (such as spine and joint space), and other open and endoscopic procedures.

Access to the optimal device that is safe and allows for good precision and visibility for reaching tight spaces in the patient's body is critical for surgeons while conducting these procedures in the operating room.

"Overcoming healthcare's biggest challenges has been the driving force behind the development of our energy products for more than 50 years. Sonicision is a new age technology that is designed to enhance mobility in the operating room and enable a safer surgery," said Madan Krishnan, vice president, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, and Minimally Invasive Therapies Group APAC.

"Medtronic is committed to developing smart products and procedural solutions in the area of surgical innovation to improve clinical outcomes," added Madan.

The new Sonicision Curved Jaw Ultrasonic Dissection System is a cordless device that improves movement, mobility, and safety in OR.

The device has a single button with dual-mode energy control which allows access to a minimum and maximum energy modes so the surgeon's eyes can stay on the surgical field and the tapered curved jaw provides access in tight spaces.

When assembled, electrical power supplied by the battery pack is converted to ultrasonic energy in the generator. This energy is transferred to the active blade, which is used to accomplish the intended clinical use. All these features have been incorporated to empower surgeons to improve focus on the patient and the surgery at hand.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)