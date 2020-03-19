Medvarsity offers free online certificate course on COVID-19 in partnership with FICCI and NATHEALTH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): A record 8000 people earned their free certificate on awareness and management of COVID-19. This was achieved in less than 24 hours after its announcement on LinkedIn by Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity.

As cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to rise, social media had given rise to a large amount of content that was factually incorrect and sometimes dangerous.

This free online course is designed by doctors to help individuals be better prepared for the disease and teach them steps to manage their health and of those dear to them, thereby ensuring their safety during this pandemic. This 15-minute course on COVID-19 educates people about its mode of transmission, clinical presentation & diagnosis, preventive measures, and its management. The course was released in partnership with FICCI and NatHealth.

Dr Sangita Reddy, President of FICCI said: "Information is power, let's all arm ourselves with the information to prevent, contain, treat and ultimately find a cure. I congratulate Medvarsity on quickly putting together a high-quality program."

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, President of NATHEALTH said: "Public awareness and a united concerted effort by the public and private health care sectors is the need of the hour. Support and cooperation of the citizens can help us contain this new novel viral epidemic. The online course on awareness of COVID19 is a welcome step that will help us contain the myths and panic around COVID19. We at NATHEALTH, highly appreciate the steps being taken by Medvarsity and are happy to collaborate with them."

Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd said: "During these risky times, as leader in healthcare EdTech, we decided to dedicate this online course on COVID-19 to all who want to know more about the disease and how to manage it. I thank everyone who is contributing to our initiative by completing this course. I thank FICCI and NATHEALTH for supporting us by partnering in this initiative. "

Awareness and management are the keys to the safety of people. However, there are very few authentic sources of information such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People are bound to consume information from a lot of sources, especially due to the panic situation. That is one of the primary reasons Medvarsity took this initiative to educate people.

