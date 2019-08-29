Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Meet financial shortfalls instantly with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:18 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's fast-paced life, the significance of availing quick loans cannot be emphasised enough. Whether you want to address an emergency or meet an important goal in your life, getting access to funds instantly and easily ensures that you don't have to deviate from your plan.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers personal loan where you can get instant funds in just 24 hours.
From simple application and a quick approval to speedy disbursal, this loan scores high in every aspect, which makes it an ideal financial solution for both personal and professional needs alike. Here's a rundown on the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan and its standout features, which makes it the perfect loan for when you need financing instantly:
Qualify for the loan quickly by meeting simple eligibility criteria
To help you be in the running for a quick personal loan, Bajaj Finserv allows you to qualify for the loan basis simple eligibility terms, which are easy to meet. Take a note of the criteria.
* You should be a resident Indian, who is aged between 23 to 55 years
* You should be a salaried applicant employed in a public or private sector organisation or an MNC
* Your net monthly salary should meet the minimum prescribed limit based on your city of residence
Qualifying for these criteria makes you eligible for the loan, which in turn, helps your application gets approved in a hassle-free manner.
Produce minimal documentation and enjoy the hassle-free application
Once you meet the eligibility criteria, you are required to furnish certain documents as proof of your eligibility. In addition, the collateral-free nature of the loan eliminates the need for submitting a stack of paperwork, which makes for an even simpler application process.
All you need to do is gather the following documents and submit them to accelerate your approval.
* KYC documents such as your PAN card, Passport, and Aadhaar card
* Your employee ID card
* Last 2 months' salary slips
* Last 3 months' account statements of the bank in which your salary gets deposited
Access high-value sanction in under a day via instant approval and quick disbursal
Once you are eligible for the loan, Bajaj Finserv verifies your application and approves your loan in less than five minutes, if everything is in order. Once approved, you can expect to get your funds directly in your bank account within 24 hours. This catapults you in a better position to meet your financial obligations.
Based on your eligibility, you can access a high-value sanction of up to Rs 25 lakh at attractive interest rates. Besides, to make repayment easy for you, Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. Use the personal loan EMI calculator to ascertain EMIs that are easy on your pocket.
Benefit from one-step online approval by applying via your pre-approved offer
To speed up your application, approval and disbursal, even more, consider applying for a personal loan via your customised deal from Bajaj Finserv. Here, Bajaj Finserv tailors a deal based on your credit and financial profile. This means you will be offered a loan that is best suited for you, which reduces the time that you would otherwise have to spend on scouting for the right option. What's more, you can check your pre-approved offer in just a few seconds by simply submitting your name and number. You can then apply online and enjoy a one-step hassle-free approval, which further accelerates your financing.
In addition, the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan comes with flexi loan facility with which you can borrow as much as you need and pre-pay at ease. So, now availing a high-value personal loan is no longer a dream.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:53 IST

Granules India to divest stake in joint venture with Ajinomoto

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Pharmaceutical manufacturing firm Granules India said on Thursday it will divest its entire equity shareholding in Granules OmniChem (GOC) by selling its stake to the joint venture partner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:20 IST

Flipkart partners with Nautica to bring global fashion in Indian markets

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed an agreement with Authentic Brands Group granting licensing and distribution rights in India for global lifestyle brand Nautica.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:09 IST

Air India to ban plastic products from October 2: Lohani

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Air India is set to impose a ban on plastic products like bags, cups and straws on all its flights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:38 IST

CG Power removes Gautam Thapar from chairman's post after irregularities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The board of directors at crisis-ridden CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Thursday resolved to remove Gautam Thapar as its chairman with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:29 IST

Govardhan Heights pioneers in real estate: Affordable housing...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] August 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The real estate sector has, in the past couple of years, taking a beat due to numerous reasons. Even those who wish to buy a home are afraid to take a step in the direction of a bleeding sector with little or no transparency. What makes Go

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:28 IST

New FDI norms for single-brand retail will place India in global...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the Cabinet decision to liberalise sourcing norms for single-brand retail.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:00 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades Wockhardt to IND BB+ with negative outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised pharmaceutical and biotechnology major Wockhardt's short-term bank facilities and commercial paper to IND A4 plus from IND A3 and for long-term loan facilities rating to IND BB plus/negative from IND BBB minus/

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:28 IST

Bearish trends continue on D-Street, private banks take a hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during morning trade on Thursday as foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers due to global risk of recession.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:37 IST

Cabinet approves 100 pc FDI in coal mining, 26 pc in digital...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In major decisions to liberalise Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) norms to boost investment, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 100 per cent FDI in coal mining and contract manufacturing through automatic route.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 19:02 IST

Embassy Group brings yet another Global Asset Class to India...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer, forays into the co-living asset class under EPDPL Co-Living Private Limited to cater to the growing migrant millennial workforce, which will revolutionise their lifestyle and standar

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:20 IST

Secure your smart phone from Damage with Mobile Screen Insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mobile screen damage is one of the most common issues faced by smartphone users all over the world.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:17 IST

Robot manufacturer 'Avishkaar' wins NASSCOM Design4India Award

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tweak, a revolutionary new robotics kit, designed by Avishkaar has won NASSCOM Design4India Award in the category - Digital Ergonomic Product at the recently concluded Design Summit held in Bengaluru on 22-23 August.

Read More
iocl