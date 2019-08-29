Meet financial shortfalls instantly with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's fast-paced life, the significance of availing quick loans cannot be emphasised enough. Whether you want to address an emergency or meet an important goal in your life, getting access to funds instantly and easily ensures that you don't have to deviate from your plan.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers personal loan where you can get instant funds in just 24 hours.

From simple application and a quick approval to speedy disbursal, this loan scores high in every aspect, which makes it an ideal financial solution for both personal and professional needs alike. Here's a rundown on the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan and its standout features, which makes it the perfect loan for when you need financing instantly:

Qualify for the loan quickly by meeting simple eligibility criteria

To help you be in the running for a quick personal loan, Bajaj Finserv allows you to qualify for the loan basis simple eligibility terms, which are easy to meet. Take a note of the criteria.

* You should be a resident Indian, who is aged between 23 to 55 years

* You should be a salaried applicant employed in a public or private sector organisation or an MNC

* Your net monthly salary should meet the minimum prescribed limit based on your city of residence

Qualifying for these criteria makes you eligible for the loan, which in turn, helps your application gets approved in a hassle-free manner.

Produce minimal documentation and enjoy the hassle-free application

Once you meet the eligibility criteria, you are required to furnish certain documents as proof of your eligibility. In addition, the collateral-free nature of the loan eliminates the need for submitting a stack of paperwork, which makes for an even simpler application process.

All you need to do is gather the following documents and submit them to accelerate your approval.

* KYC documents such as your PAN card, Passport, and Aadhaar card

* Your employee ID card

* Last 2 months' salary slips

* Last 3 months' account statements of the bank in which your salary gets deposited

Access high-value sanction in under a day via instant approval and quick disbursal

Once you are eligible for the loan, Bajaj Finserv verifies your application and approves your loan in less than five minutes, if everything is in order. Once approved, you can expect to get your funds directly in your bank account within 24 hours. This catapults you in a better position to meet your financial obligations.

Based on your eligibility, you can access a high-value sanction of up to Rs 25 lakh at attractive interest rates. Besides, to make repayment easy for you, Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. Use the personal loan EMI calculator to ascertain EMIs that are easy on your pocket.

Benefit from one-step online approval by applying via your pre-approved offer

To speed up your application, approval and disbursal, even more, consider applying for a personal loan via your customised deal from Bajaj Finserv. Here, Bajaj Finserv tailors a deal based on your credit and financial profile. This means you will be offered a loan that is best suited for you, which reduces the time that you would otherwise have to spend on scouting for the right option. What's more, you can check your pre-approved offer in just a few seconds by simply submitting your name and number. You can then apply online and enjoy a one-step hassle-free approval, which further accelerates your financing.

In addition, the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan comes with flexi loan facility with which you can borrow as much as you need and pre-pay at ease. So, now availing a high-value personal loan is no longer a dream.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)