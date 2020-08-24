Meet India's most desirable dudes

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI/Mediawire): Here's unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll, along with inputs from our internal jury.

From newcomers, who have made a mark with their charm, striking personality, talent and sex appeal, to the men who have been making news for the right reasons -- these are the most stylish and dashing men in the country.

Shahid Kapoor grabs the top spot this year. While he has always won accolades for his performances, in his 2019 film 'Kabir Singh', his intense and passionate portrayal of an obsessive lover won him immense appreciation. Here's what Shahid has to say on being on top of the desirable list.

How does it feel to top the list of The Times 50 Most Desirable Men in India (2019)?

I very happily accept this very special title as it's always nice to know that you are liked, loved or desired. So, thank you to all who thought that I am apt for the title, in a year that has been so challenging.

Would you like to credit someone for making you who you are today?

I think life in itself shapes you to become the person that you are, if you choose to gain from all experiences, good or bad, and learn from them. There are many people, be it from my family, friends circle or the film fraternity, who have contributed and participated in my journey. They all know who they are, and I am very thankful and grateful to them.

How much change has your wife Mira (Rajput Kapoor) brought into your life?

I think I have changed a lot ever since Mira and I got married. There is a lot I have learnt from her and I am sure the same holds true for her. I am sure in the past five years (since the time we got married), a lot of who I have become is influenced to a substantial degree by her.

According to you, what are the qualities that make someone desirable?

I never thought I qualified, so honestly, I'm probably the wrong person to answer this question. I think there are taller, more muscular, better looking and intelligent men out there. Desirability is very subjective. Each person has a different take on it. For me, it has to be in two stages. First, it has to do with how someone looks or how they make you feel, and with time, it's the qualities that you find in a person that eventually make them desirable to you in a timeless manner.

Any other name that comes to your mind, who you would like to see on the top of this list?

Well, this year I guess the most desirable person should be someone who finds a cure for the coronavirus, but till then, I will very happily accept this very special title (laughs!)

From among the actresses of Bollywood, who do you think should win 'The Most Desirable Woman' title?

Kabir Singh's favourite will always be Preeti! So, she should be Kiara Advani.

The Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 is India's pick of the most gorgeous men, including fresh faces and young talent. Every year has seen a rise in the number of new faces joining the list. These droolworthy dudes have oodles of charm, style and talent. Take a look...

2. Ranveer Singh

Claim To Fame: He is an actor who completely owns every character he portrays. Gully Boy's critical and commercial success further cemented his position in the industry and once again showed how much his fans love him

Relationship Status: Married to Deepika Padukone

Desirability Quotient: His electrifying persona, charm and quirky sense of style

3. Vijay Deverakonda

Claim To Fame: The actor, who is Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man 2019, is dashing and dynamic. Ever since his no-holds-barred performance in Arjun Reddy, he has been hitting the headlines for his style quotient. With his noteworthy performance in Dear Comrade last year, he's upped the bar as an actor as well

Relationship Status: Single. Or is he?

Desirability Quotient: Vijay oozes hotness. His quick wit and affable charm have won him pan-India appeal

4. Vicky Kaushal

Claim To Fame: He has been impressing viewers with his performances for a few years now, and even won a National Award for his portrayal of an Army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His nuanced performances make him a favourite among filmmakers and moviegoers

Relationship Status: Rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif

Desirability Quotient: He is tall, dark and handsome, and his expressive eyes only add to his sex appeal

5. Virat Kohli

Claim To Fame: With one of the highest net-worths in the country today, Virat is leading team India from the front on the cricket field as a fiercely confident captain

Relationship Status: Married to Anushka Sharma

Desirability Quotient: His on-field aggression and off-the-field lovey-dovey posts on social media with actress-wife Anushka make him every girl's dream man

6. Dulquer Salmaan

Claim To Fame: In 2019, Dulquer featured in films across languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. His performance in the Bollywood film, The Zoya Factor, was appreciated and led to a spike in his popularity among audiences

Relationship Status: Married to Amal Sufiya

Desirability Quotient: His boyish charm, affable personality and acting skills make him a hot favourite among the ladies

7. KL Rahul

Claim To Fame: He has gone from strength to strength to become an intrinsic part of the national team when it comes to limited-over cricket. He even captained India to a historic T20 series win in New Zealand in 2019

Relationship Status: He's made his relationship with Athiya Shetty Insta-official

Desirability Quotient: His sense of style and his cool personality have won him many fans across the nation

8. Sidharth Malhotra

Claim To Fame: He had two releases last year -- Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan. And, in the latter, his angry young man avatar was particularly liked by the audience

Relationship Status: He is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani, though there has been no official comment on it yet

Desirability Quotient: His quintessential good looks and super sense of style make him oh-so-irresistible!

9. Tiger Shroff

Claim To Fame: He has made his mark on the silver screen with his killer stunts, martial arts skills and smooth dance moves

Relationship Status: He is rumoured to be in a relationship with Disha Patani for quite some time now

Desirability Quotient: His washboard abs, athletic built and light eyes make him one helluva package. Add to that, his shy demeanour, which makes him ultra desirable

10. Vidyut Jammwal

Claim To Fame: He rose to fame through the Commando series. Last year, he showed off his impressive action skills in the action adventure film, Junglee. He is considered as one of the best martial artistes and stunt performers in the world, having featured on the '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' list!

Relationship Status: Single

Desirability Quotient: His chiselled jawline, ripped body and wild hairdo makes him a lethal package

NEW ENTRANTS

17. Asim Riaz

Claim To Fame: He made his way into the hearts of the audience with his stint on the reality show, 'Bigg Boss 13'. His immense popularity on the show helped him bag multiple music videos

Relationship Status: Asim is dating his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana

Desirability Quotient: He is abs-o-lutely desirable. His sharp features and passion for fitness make him hugely popular among his fans

19. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Claim To Fame: His performance as a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' catapulted him to fame. As MC Sher in the film, he ruled the hearts of many and even went on to bag other big projects

Relationship Status: He is seeing a lovely lady, but is tightlipped about it

Desirability Quotient: He wins you over with his boyish looks, effortless style and charisma

21. Deepak Chahar

Claim To Fame: In November 2019, he became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in a Twenty20 international match. In January this year, this young cricketer from Uttar Pradesh was awarded the T-20 Performance of the Year by the ICC

Relationship Status: Single

Desirability Quotient: His affable nature. A lover of outdoors, this young man is quite a fitness freak, too

24 Bhushan Pradhan

Claim To Fame: The much-loved chocolate boy of the Marathi industry, he is Maharashtra's Most Desirable Man of 2019. He has floored audiences with his performances in films such as 'Shimmgga' and 'AamhiDoghi'. He entered the digital fray last year

Relationship Status: Single

Desirability Quotient: His perfectly-toned body and earthy charm ensure that he is a hit with young gals

25. Meezaan

Claim To Fame: Son of Bollywood actor JaavedJaaferi, Meezaan made his Bollywood debut last year with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-production, 'Malaal'. In his first outing, his screen presence left quite an impact

Relationship Status: Is rumoured to be dating Shweta Bachchan's daughter NavyaNaveli Nanda, though he has denied it

Desirability Quotient: His macho looks, sexy beard and rugged style add to his hotness quotient

28. Manish Pandey

Claim To Fame: The flamboyant batsman is one of the most good-looking cricketers around. He matches his soaring popularity

off-field with his performance in the game

Relationship Status: Married to actress Ashrita Shetty

Desirability Quotient: His dapper looks and cool swag makes him totally droolworthy

34. Aditya Seal

Claim To Fame: The actor has been seen in several films for the past few years, but made his presence strongly felt with 'Student of the Year 2' last year

Relationship Status: Aditya is rumoured to be in a long-term relationship with actress Anushka Ranjan

Desirability Quotient: His chocolate-boy good looks and impish smile add to his appeal

36. Abhimanyu Dassani

Claim To Fame: Son of actress Bhagyashree, he impressed viewers and critics with his performance in his first film, 'Mard Ko Dard NahiHota'. He even won the Filmfare Best Debut Male award for it. Abhimanyu's next outing will be director Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma', which also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shirley Setia

Relationship Status: Single

Desirability Quotient: His raw energy, talent and his boy-next-door looks make this newcomer stand out

41. Shreyas Iyer

Claim To Fame: A prominent batsmen in the Indian national cricket team, this Mumbai boy is known for winning both matches as well as hearts

Relationship Status: Single

Desirability Quotient: Known for his style quotient and casual but striking personality

We have created a separate list for men who remain 'Forever Desirable'. Superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Mahesh Babu were already part of the 'Forever Desirable' club.

This year, Hrithik Roshan, who has always been known for his Greek-God looks and oodles of talent, joins this league. These stars, therefore, do not feature in The Times 50 Most Desirable Men list.

Given how droolworthy they are, they would have undoubtedly topped the list year after year. With plenty of new, young contenders clamouring to be a part of this 'Top 50' list every year, a separate list for these 'Forever Desirable' men, only makes room for more new entrants.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)