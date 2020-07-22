Meet two housewives-turned entrepreneurs who are running a gifting start-up 'Geek Monkey' successfully

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Meet two Gurugram-based housewives, Nisha Gupta and Guddi Thapliya who turned their passion towards work into a profitable business by starting an e-commerce gifting start-up 'Geek Monkey'.

As an online gifting firm, it has a wide range of gifts for everyone that will meet their needs as well as budget.

Geek Monkey, which started two years ago, entered the gifting market with the intent of promoting meaningful gifts. Kick-started by the two ladies in the 50s, this website aims at bringing people closer by sending them love-filled gifts that look like they were especially curated for the receiver.

Along with the users, we also try to help the local Indian artisans and handicraft makers by giving them a platform to sell their products and reach a wider audience.

With Rakhi just around the corner, Geek Monkey has come up with a wide range of Rakhis on its platform. Besides, it has witnessed over 300 per cent spike in the season as compared to last year.

The e-commerce gifting start-up has unique designs of Rakhis and that too at affordable prices. The Rakhi designs, include, stay safe mask, Maggi lover, Netflix and chill bro, Chicken dinner, Dabangg Bhai, candidly classy real flower, Pubg bro, Dalgona partner, Ludo king, Gayatri Mantra Rakhis, etc.

"Our aim is not just selling products, we want to deliver smiles all over. Each of our gifts' packaging is a personalized experience where the product is wrapped, the note added as per the customer's choice. We are in constant touch with our customers, should anything go south. The basic idea we wish to convey is "Gifts for All" or "Sabke liye kuch na kuch," said Nisha Gupta and Guddi Thapliyal, Co-founders while sharing about Geek Monkey.

"One day after a party, we had five photo frames and four Ganpati idols. We understand the nightmare that is arriving at a party empty-handed or having a strict budget to gifts, and even lacking a creative insight into gifting. So, we decided to bring in affordable and unique gifts to the market. Delivered to your doorstep, we promise gifts that are unique, affordable, and quirky at the same time, they are fit for all. Geek Monkey now has gifts starting Rs. 99 for people looking for budget ideas. We also have fully customized gifts like the String art and clone dolls, which range up to Rs. 10,000," they shared.

To help their customers in a better way, this one-stop online platform with a wide array of gifts has segregated options into New Arrivals, Unique Gifts, Shop by Person, Home & Lifestyle, Gifts by Occasion, and Festive Gifts. From a keychain to valuable accessories that ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 10,000, Geek Monkey houses everything that it needs to have for the customers.

Geek Monkey helps its customers right from when they first arrive at our website to when they have received the product and even after. The start-up considers these methodologies, WhatsApp Support: It has WhatsApp support channel, where users come with so many questions like how does a product work, will they get it in a stipulated timeframe, etc. The support team handles each query with a smile and tries to explain everything to customers in detail.

Besides it, Geek Monkey has call confirmation for cash on delivery (COD) orders. The support team calls all people with COD orders to ensure that an order has genuinely been placed. They also ensure that the customer is willing to pay an additional shipping fee by keeping the order as COD.

Interestingly, Geek Monkey gives a discount if the order is prepaid. It also has design confirmation for personalized orders. Their design team personally calls and confirms the design requirements of clients overcall.

According to the directors, over time, they have realized that nothing works better than word of mouth publicity. So the start-up has launched an Influencer program where anyone can earn more than 1 lakh rupees in a month by sharing the products with their influencer id. Now, that is an unbeatable profit margin sharing, indeed.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

